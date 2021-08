A family feud is brewing over the regulation of the $2 trillion crypto business. FOX Business has learned that two, and possibly as many as three agencies inside the Biden administration are at odds with each other over who will take the lead in regulating cryptocurrencies and the broader digital coin business. Complicating matters, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may be tilting the scales in favor of one of them, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.