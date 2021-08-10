Cancel
Fredonia, NY

Trustees to hold public hearing on proposed charter changes

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fredonia Village Board has approved a measure that will schedule a public hearing next week on three proposed local laws that would change the village charter. Two former mayors, a former village attorney and a former trustee spoke out against the resolution during Monday evening's Village Board meeting. Former Mayor Athanasia Landis was among those who expressed their opposition to the proposed changes, including the creation of a management committee...

