Chef Eric Adjepong and AYO Foods bring culinary joy with flavorful food, interview

By Cristine Struble
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Chef Eric Adjepong sparked a conversation about African Diaspora while on Top Chef that food discussion didn’t disappear after he packed his knives. Showing how and why African flavors and recipes have and will continue to influence food on the plate is a bigger part of the culinary conversation. Through this partnership with AYO Foods, more people will get a taste of those recipes and will have a greater appreciation for that food journey.

