10 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now for August 2021. If you’re like me (and, let’s be honest, most people), you spend more time searching Netflix for a movie to watch than actually watching one. With so much to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to decide. Then, before you know it, you’ve missed some great movies that leave the platform. The good news is this month we did the work for you. I spent time looking at almost everything that’s on Netflix and watching some great — and not-so-great — flicks. I found 10 movies to suggest that you watch this month with or without the kids (spoiler alert: The Mitchells vs. The Machines is so good that you don’t even need to have kids as an excuse to watch it).