Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

3 Things I'm Looking For in Inari Medical's Earnings

By Jason Hawthorne
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Impediments to growth should have subsided with COVID cases last quarter.
  • Its growth plans rely on hiring -- and that could be a problem.
  • Inari has hinted at other products up its sleeve.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) went public in what should have been one of the most difficult times for a non-COVID related healthcare company ever -- May 2020. Yet it has ridden the success of its clot-removing devices -- the FlowTriever and ClotTriever -- to 124% gains since.

With earnings coming up, it's a good time to reflect on the past few quarters and determine what investors should be focusing on in its next report. Aside from revenue growth, which everyone obsesses over, the key questions for management center on what investors can expect in a post-COVID world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrCJw_0bN8b4Yo00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. The impact of COVID

Inari only had three quarters with a product on the market before the pandemic changed the healthcare world. Because of that, management is still trying to get a handle on what "normal" actually looks like. While the company has put up impressive growth numbers, it believes restrictions related to COVID-19 have held it back somewhat. On the first quarter earnings call, it pointed to sunnier skies ahead. That's hard to imagine after 113% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2021.

That said, hospitals full of patients who had delayed care and staff shortages may offset the tailwind the reduction in cases should provide. After all, it wasn't necessarily the COVID cases themselves that got in the way, it was the lack of access to the pulmonologists, hospitalists, intensivists, and ER doctors that represent potential customers. If they are still too busy to focus on new treatment approaches, the headwinds may persist. Investors should listen for indications that salespeople are able to connect with the potential users of Inari's products. The recent increase in cases and hospitalizations in certain geographies may also prove to be a valuable topic for gauging growth the rest of this year.

2. Expansion of the sales force

Speaking of salespeople. One item management pointed to as a key to its impressive first quarter growth was the expansion of its salesforce. It is also consistently listed as one of its five levers of growth for the future. CEO William Hoffman believes the salesforce will eventually rival the largest interventionally focused sales organization in the market.

To achieve that, Inari will need to hire people. And that's something almost every organization has been struggling to do lately. Management reports a good proxy for that hiring -- sales territories -- each quarter. It started the first quarter of 2021 with 130 and added 20 over the subsequent three months. After previously guiding to only 10 additional territories per quarter, Inari now believes it can have 180 to 200 up and running by the end of the year. Given the tight labor force, specialized knowledge, and lag between hiring a salesperson and getting trained doctors to use the products, it will be important for the company to show it is on pace to achieve its aggressive target. If it can't, Wall Street will be quick to assume the previous revenue guidance of $240 million to $250 million is in jeopardy.

3. Adjacent market opportunities

Finally, a less quantifiable update I'll be excited for is on adjacent markets. Inari has been coy about where it might go next. Admittedly, there is still plenty of opportunity for FlowTriever and ClotTriever. Management believes it treats less than 5% of patients who might benefit from its devices. Still, they have said they are actively working to address unmet needs beyond their core products and plan to discuss them in future calls. I'm excited to hear about them, but I expect I'll have to wait.

Hoffman learned a painful lesson in last year's third quarter earnings call after projecting a launch date for its FlowSaver device. That's a simple contraption that lets doctors return extracted blood back into the patient. Unfortunately, the Food and Drug Administration didn't have the same timeline as the company.

In late-July, Inari did receive notification from the agency that the FlowSaver is considered substantially equivalent to previously approved devices. It's a positive step. That might give management the go ahead to shed a little more light on its timing and potential. The company is likely to play any other opportunities close to the vest, but the language used could give some indication as to where it might focus next and when it may share more information. While the stock may rise or fall on short-term revenue results, long-term investors will be more impacted by how well the company can build out the organization and align its expertise with unmet needs in patient care.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
118K+
Followers
56K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inari#Nari#Nari#Non Covid#Flowtriever#Clottriever#Salesforce#Interventionally#Flowsaver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

TJX Companies Earnings: 3 Things to Watch

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announces its latest earnings results in just a few days, and Wall Street will be watching. The off-price retailer's stock has been trailing the market in 2021, but its performance gap is closing. Investors are hoping to see evidence of a gathering growth rebound and improving profitability thanks to economic reopenings through the early summer.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

Upstart is disrupting the stodgy consumer lending industry with eye-popping results. Lemonade is chasing an addressable market in the trillions. Acquisitions and industry growth should lead to healthy increases in Teladoc. Investors are always on a quest for the next big thing. Finding stocks that can multiply many times their...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Did First Advantage Stock Soar 14% Today?

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 66.5% year-over-year to $174.8 million, beats the consensus of $152.9 million. Revenue growth was attributable to increasing momentum within the existing customer base, significant new customer growth, and U.K. screening business acquisition contribution. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.25 from $0.09...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Ra Medical Systems earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

On August 16, Ra Medical Systems is presenting Q2 earnings. Analysts predict losses per share of $2.880. Watch Ra Medical Systems stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On August 16, Ra Medical Systems will release earnings for Q2. 1 analyst expects losses of $2.880 per share as opposed...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. After digging a little deeper, Wall Street found a few concerns. So what. The company's clot removal devices continue to drive exceptional sales....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why I'm Bullish About Unity's Earnings

On Aug. 10, Unity Software (NYSE:U) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed. In today's video I share some strong points on Unity's earnings and what yellow flags investors should be aware of. Here are some highlights from the video:. Unity reported 48% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth driven by 31%...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Market Celebrated Plug Power's Q2 Earnings; Here's Why I'm Not Quite as Impressed

Profits and positive cash flow continue to be elusive. We've all heard the old saying, "Everyone loves a parade." What investors haven't heard -- though they would be wise to learn -- is this fuel-cell focused bit of wisdom: The market loves when Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) provides a modicum of good news. Since the company reported Q2 2021 earnings last Thursday, shares of Plug Power have soared more than 12%.
IndustryStreet.Com

I'm Looking at My Go-To Cannabis Play Village Farms

I've been waiting for the cannabis industry to flash some signs of lifeWe're finally seeing it todayVillage Farms (VFF) is always my go-to nameThe setup on Canopy Growth (CGC) doesn't look too badAurora Cannabis (ACB) isn't too bad either, but if I'm going north of the border, I'll stay with VFF. Of course, I love U.S names more but without option...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why I'm Not Worried About Teladoc's Q2 Earnings Miss

Teladoc delivered some strong growth numbers, and the number of telehealth visits came in higher than the company's own guidance. Although the business still incurred a loss, its financials are moving in the right direction. The company may have unnecessarily provided some extra guidance in Q2 that gave bearish investors...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Looking into M/I Homes's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) earned $141.71 million, a 27.33% increase from the preceding quarter. M/I Homes also posted a total of $961.04 million in sales, a 15.96% increase since Q1. In Q1, M/I Homes earned $111.30 million, and total sales reached $828.78 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Lincoln National's Price Over Earnings

In the current session, Lincoln National Inc. (NYSE:LNC) is trading at $62.44, after a 1.33% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 0.68%, and in the past year, by 71.02%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

IT Services Earnings Crush: Motley Fool Senior Analyst Weighs In

One of my favorite ways to invest in technology is with the leading digital IT service firms. Companies like Accenture (NYSE:ACN), EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are all extremely high-quality, growing businesses run by excellent management teams, and they serve a crucial need by helping clients adapt and thrive in this period of accelerating digital change.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

Coupang posted its 15th straight quarter of more than 50% year-over-year sales growth. But its net loss more than tripled, mainly due to a warehouse fire. The company continues to aggressively expand its ecosystem with loss-leading services like Rocket Fresh and Coupang Eats. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), the top e-commerce company in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

These fast-growing companies have run into challenges, but their long-term theses remain intact. The recent dips look like good entry points for new investors. Long-term investors shouldn't fear drawdowns -- which is Wall Street lingo for a stock price dip. Declines are excellent opportunities to bet on top-quality companies at more affordable prices. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) fit the bill. Both companies are coming off of weaker-than-expected earnings, but they look poised to bounce back better than ever. Keep reading to find out why.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Consumer Goods Stocks With Big Return Potential

These digital service companies are posting impressive growth and are much safer than taking a chance on meme stocks. You don't have to chase hot stock tips on message boards to be successful in the stock market. There are plenty of great products you likely use every day that are experiencing incredible growth right now and could deliver wealth-building gains.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Financial Contrast

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Teladoc Health and Skylight Health Group’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy