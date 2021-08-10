Cancel
Hearn: Whyte Will Fight In October, Hopefully Against Arreola Or Ruiz

By Sean Nam
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Hearn is hoping to entice a well-known Mexican-American heavyweight to get in the ring with Dillian Whyte later this fall. The Matchroom head expressed recently that trial horse Chris Arreola and former titleholder Andy Ruiz were at the top of his list to mix it up with his oft-disgruntled client. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) has repeatedly caviled at the powers that be about not getting a chance to fight for a heavyweight world title. In lieu of that, he is now hoping to fight fighters with pedigree and brand value.

