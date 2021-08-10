Cancel
PML invests £3.5m in new Kent hub and 30+ new jobs

Cover picture for the articleCargo specialist Perishable Movements (PML) has invested £3.5m in a new satellite operation at Lympne Distribution Park, Hythe, creating more than 30 new jobs. The new Kent-based, 24/7 operation will handle daily consignments of food and is planned to be up and running by the end of September 2021. PML anticipated the new facility will have the capacity to process 80–100 truck movements per day, with a focus on refrigerated goods only.

