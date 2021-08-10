Cancel
WaterAid: Climate Stories by Don't Panic

The Drum
 5 days ago

From the German floods to the horrific fires on the Greek island Evia, this summer the Earth has been sending out signals to the world, letting it know that climate change is very much here. Considering some people like to downplay the climate crisis, WaterAid has brought out a series...

www.thedrum.com

#Wateraid#Climate Change#Drought#Earth#Wateraid#Climate Stories#German#Greek
EnvironmentPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
Environmentwpr.org

The Climate Change Stories We Need To Hear

The most recent report from the climate scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is grim — we need to take extreme action now to stave off the worst possible outcomes for our planet. Alice Bell — a climate advocate and "part-time historian of the apocalypse" — agrees, but argues that the collaboration required to just recognize the problem should offer some hope.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: No time to spare on stopping climate change

No sign of Chicken Little in this recently released report. All warnings are to be taken seriously. The sky isn’t falling, but there are mountains of proof that the atmosphere is dangerously warming and that calls for changes that need to be taken seriously and immediately. The U.N. climate report...
Environmenteenews.net

Climate scientists have a message for the world: Don’t give up

Climate change is real, it’s happening now, and it’s wreaking havoc across the world. So said a much-anticipated report released Monday by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that has inspired dire headlines and international hand-wringing over the starkest warnings yet about droughts, floods, fires, extreme heat, rising sea levels and melting ice.
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Don't Bet On Eruptions To Lessen Climate Change: Study

Climate change could magnify the atmospheric cooling effects of once-in-a-century volcanic eruptions, but also lessen the impact of smaller eruptions, according to new research released Thursday. Scientists at the University of Cambridge and the UK Met Office examined how rising temperatures are likely to affect the ash and gases shot...
Environmentslashdot.org

Don't buy the latest climate-change alarmism

Fitting the apocalyptic narrative many have spun lately, the always-breathless Guardian literally summarized this scientific report as finding mankind “guilty as hell” of “climate crimes of humanity.” (Needless to say, the report never says any such things.) UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the findings a “code red for humanity,” saying...
AgricultureSeattle Times

Climate crisis: Personal, governmental changes

Re: “ ‘Code red’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming” [Aug. 8, Environment]:. This is the year of floods in Europe, India and China. It is the year of wildfires in the U.S., Greece and Turkey. It is also the year I became a grandmother. Therefore I am compelled...
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: What are you doing to address the climate emergency?

Send us your thoughts on what the UN calls ‘a code red for humanity.’. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent report on the science of global warming is being called “a code red for humanity.” What, if anything, are you doing personally to respond to the climate emergency?
EnvironmentHolland Sentinel

My Take: Don't be a part of the climate change problem

In one of his recent columns, Ray Buursma once again hit the nail squarely on the head. His topic in this column: "Americans basically giving up or not even trying to forestall climate change." My observations are basically the same as Ray’s. Many of us are of the mindset of,...
Environmentinsideedition.com

According to Climate Change Scientists, the Gulf Stream Could Collapse Sooner Than Once Thought

Could the Gulf Stream collapse? It’s one of the possibilities laid out in a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. CBS News Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke about the AMOC, which stands for the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which is otherwise known as the Gulf Stream system, and why it's important.
EnvironmentScience Now

Clarion call from climate panel

Unprecedented flooding, searing temperatures, and raging fires across Europe, Asia, and North America this summer have created a stark backdrop for this week's release of the sixth physical science assessment report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). These reports, initiated in 1990, arrive about every 7 years at the request of the countries of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. They form the basis for UN discussions and have become a crucial means to take stock of the latest scientific developments. The reports' future projections about climate change have remained fairly stable over the years and have, sadly, proven quite accurate. So, what does the new report add?
EnvironmentGainesville Times

Opinion: World must come together to address climate change

In his letter to the editor, Brian Moss made a great point about not building houses on a foundation of sand regarding climate change. Neither should we keep our heads buried in that sand and refuse to acknowledge what is proven by sound scientific research. We must ready ourselves for...
Global WarmingForeign Policy

The Realist Guide to Solving Climate Change

As you probably already know, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just issued its latest report detailing what the world’s leading experts think is happening to our planet. Drawing on hundreds of rigorous scientific studies, it deals solely with the sources and physical effects of global warming. Subsequent reports—to be released next year—will address the social, economic, and political consequences. If you were hoping for reassuring news from this report, however, you’re going to be massively disappointed. For a sobering assessment of what it means, see this overview from the Economist or this quick explainer from Foreign Policy’s Christina Lu.

