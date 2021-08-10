Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Walz to lead trade mission to England, Finland in November

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz plans to lead a trade mission to England and Finland later this year.

Walz will lead a delegation with about 30 representatives of the state’s medical technology, food and agriculture, environmental technology and education sectors Nov. 12-19.

“I’m looking forward to traveling with Minnesota industry leaders to showcase all we have to offer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Walz said in a statement Monday. “Both the United Kingdom and Finland are important trade partners with Minnesota.”

Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson, Economic Security Commissioner Steve Grove and First Lady Gwen Walz will travel with the governor.

“The U.K. is our eighth market for exports, and we believe the time is right to open even more doors for Minnesota’s exporters, including those at the cutting edge of technology for medical companies and addressing the realities of climate change,” Grove said.

Walz said stops are planned in London and Helsinki. The trade trip will build on existing relationships and is aimed at increasing exports and encouraging companies to expand in Minnesota.

Walz led a trade trip to South Korea in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Mission#England#Ap#Economic Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Agricultureknsiradio.com

Governor Tim Walz and Others Schedule November Trade Trip to United Kingdom and Finland

(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will lead a trade delegation to the United Kingdom and Finland this fall. According to a press release, Governor Walz will be joined by First Lady Gwen Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Secretary Thom Peterson, and Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove as they tour major business centers around London and Helsinki. The release says the mission will focus on “increasing state exports, promoting Minnesota as a premier destination for business investment, developing new business opportunities, and strengthening existing ties.”
IndiaThe Guardian

Coalition to spend $19,000 to send Tony Abbott on trade mission to India

The Morrison government will spend about $19,000 to send former prime minister, Tony Abbott, on a five-day trade mission to India this month. Guardian Australia can also reveal Abbott has signed a conflict of interest declaration, due to the former Liberal party leader’s ongoing role as a trade adviser to the British government.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

India reach 191-5 to lead England at lunch on day 3

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — A solid morning session helped India build a eight-run lead over England on day three of the first test on Friday. India lost just one wicket to move to 191 for five at lunch at Trent Bridge, with KL Rahul reaching the break 77 not out and Ravindra Jadela an unbeaten 27.
EconomyForexTV.com

Finland Trade Deficit Narrows In June

Finland’s trade deficit narrowed in June, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday. The trade deficit decreased to EUR 185 million in June from EUR 255 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 230 million. Exports rose 23.8 percent year-on-year in...
Public HealthKanabec County Times Online

Walz’s actions slowed spread

Each time I hear the word “conservative,” I wonder, what do these people actually want? The letter from Ayrlahn Johnson is just another attack on Governor Tim Walz that proves just how out of touch with reality the so-called conservatives are. Governor Walz should be admired for having the foresight...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Public HealthFodorsTravel

Should You Cancel or Change Your Europe Trip Due to the Delta Variant?

As COVID cases rise and the Delta variant spreads, here’s everything you need to know about traveling to Europe right now. Rising COVID-19 vaccination rates—not only in the U.S. but around the world—renewed hope that going on vacation no longer meant taking your life (or anyone else’s) in your hands. But then came the Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy