Location change for Rams home X-C meet

After difficulties getting meets in at Spring Lake State Park northwest of Grand Junction, the Jefferson Community Golf Course will be the location of Greene County one home cross-country meet in 2021. Even the day of the week has been changed. Jeff Lamoureux coaches the Rams and he told Raccoon Valley Radio the home meet with be at Jefferson Community Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 11, which is the same day as the highly anticipated Iowa at Iowa State football game in Ames. The cross-country meet will be held in the morning, while the football game starts at 3:30 p.m.