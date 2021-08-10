Cancel
Football

WCV Football Coach Jim Lindsay Talks Excitement for 2021 Season

By Jake Williams
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

This week for the Wahl McAtee Tire & Service Center Guthrie County PM Sports Page, Coach Jim Lindsay chatted with me about the 2021 season. Coach Lindsay talked about the start of practice this week. Formal practice officially kicked off Monday. When asked about the start of practice he said, “I’m pretty pumped up about it. It’s been a good summer but it’s time to get in pads. Get in pads and hit people.” Lindsay was later asked about how the heat has impacted practice so far. “We’ve had camp and we had our morning practice this morning. We got out before it got really hot. The conditioning and the footwork you all that stuff. Is bonding but it can be brutal.”

