So You Want My Job? Integral Ad Science chief Lisa Utzschneider on ‘going where the growth is’

Welcome to So You Want My Job? Each week we ask the people working in some of the industry’s coolest roles about how they got where they are. Along the way, we dig into their philosophies, inspirations, processes and experiences. Hopefully, our interviewees can inspire you to pursue (or create) a job that’s just as exciting. This week we caught up with Lisa Utzschneider, chief executive of digital ad verification company Integral Ad Science.