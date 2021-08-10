Bill Belichick details managing Devin Asiasi's breakthrough COVID-19 case

“He is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against. When it came to control and decisionmaking in an offensive system, Manning was on his own level in any era. There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive gameplans.”