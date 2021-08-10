Cancel
Bill Belichick details managing Devin Asiasi's breakthrough COVID-19 case

By Henry McKenna
USA Today
Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi is in the statistical minority, as one of the breakthrough COVID-19 cases despite getting vaccinated. That’s why the second-year Patriot had to miss the start of training camp in New England. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While the Patriots dealt a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, it’s new for them to be managing a vaccinated player who is recovering from the virus.

NFLBoston Globe

Bill Belichick is sporting a new ring — but not the Super Bowl kind

Bill Belichick, longtime coach of the Patriots, may have added another ring to his collection — but this time, it’s not the Super Bowl kind. Sportscaster Dale Arnold got Pats Nation buzzing when he tweeted a screengrab of Belichick during the exhibition game against the Washington Football Team Thursday night. In the image, Belichick wore some sort of ring on his left hand wedding-ring finger.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Response To Reporter’s Question

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots took the field for their first preseason contest – this time against the Washington Football Team. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones saw his first official NFL action and looked thee part of a first-round pick. The former No. 15 overall pick in this year’s draft, is still fighting with Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
NFLCBS Sports

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung explains how difficult it was telling Bill Belichick he was retiring

The New England Patriots were set to have a plethora of key players returning to the club in 2021 after opting out last year. Key among them was safety Patrick Chung. Instead, the 33-year-old veteran noted that he woke up one morning this past spring and realized it was time for him to call it a career and retire. While most folks found out about Chung's retirement via a post on social media, the safety naturally had to inform those within the Patriots organization directly. That includes Bill Belichick, which Chung recently admitted was one of the more difficult conversations he's had in quite a bit.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Bolden details 'heart-to-heart' with Bill Belichick following return to Patriots

Brandon Bolden isn’t one of the popular names among New England Patriots players. But, he has been one of the more consistent and integral pieces during the second half of the Patriots’ dynasty. The 31-year-old running back spent seven of his eight seasons with the team and mostly made his impact as a special teamer — while still totaling 1,568 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Comment On The Weather Is Going Viral

The weather conditions for the New England Patriots’ practice session this Thursday won’t be ideal, but Bill Belichick doesn’t seem too bothered by the current forecast. When asked about the weather conditions during this Thursday’s press conference, Belichick dropped the quote of the offseason. “Looks like the field will be...
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Goes Deep When Explaining All Involved Elements Of Long Passes

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The best play from Thursday night’s Patriots preseason win might have been an incompletion. It came early in the second quarter, with New England leading Washington 3-0. Rookie Mac Jones was in for his first series of the night. He was 2-for-3 for 20 yards to that point, and even his incompletion was a completion. (Bill Belichick didn’t feel like challenging.) Kristian Wilkerson — the second-year receiver who’s turned some heads at training camp — ran a go route up the left sideline, with cornerback Torry McTyer playing off man coverage. Wilkerson gained the slightest step...
NFLallfans.co

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

“He is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against. When it came to control and decisionmaking in an offensive system, Manning was on his own level in any era. There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive gameplans.”
thespun.com

Bill Belichick’s Reaction To Patriots Game Went Viral Last Night

It’s safe to say that Bill Belichick doesn’t like dragging out preseason games any longer than he has to. His reaction to something that happened in last night’s game should be pretty solid proof of that. Towards the end of yesterday’s game between the New England Patriots and Washington Football...
NFLPosted by
NESN

What Matt Judon Has Learned About Bill Belichick Since Joining Patriots

Add Matt Judon to the list of players whose expectations for Bill Belichick quickly became subverted upon meeting the NFL’s preeminent curmudgeon. The linebacker, whom the New England Patriots signed to a four-year deal during the offseason, was asked about his new head coach during a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance Monday. Judon revealed that, for him, Belichick isn’t nearly as cold as he’s made out to be.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick: Peyton Manning is best QB I've coached against

Peyton Manning certainly got the best of Bill Belichick on several occasions. However, the New England Patriots head coach had some high praise for the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday. Belichick said, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe:
NFLBleacher Report

Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Mac Jones Is Patriots' Best Option at QB

The first full week of NFL preseason football since 2019 launched Thursday night with exhibition action involving the Washington Football Team and New England Patriots in Massachusetts and Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania. There was quite a lot to take away from that action, but the focus was...

