Bill Belichick details managing Devin Asiasi's breakthrough COVID-19 case
New England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi is in the statistical minority, as one of the breakthrough COVID-19 cases despite getting vaccinated. That’s why the second-year Patriot had to miss the start of training camp in New England. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While the Patriots dealt a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, it’s new for them to be managing a vaccinated player who is recovering from the virus.patriotswire.usatoday.com
