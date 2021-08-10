Notre Dame Football 2021: Most Impactful Players, No. 15-11

Despite losing to the Indianapolis Colts in Preseason Week 1, Terrace Marshall Jr was among the standouts for the Carolina Panthers. The Carolina Panthers may have fallen to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason, but positive performances and strong vibes can come from a loss. Also, this is the point in time when wins and losses are ultimately meaningless. Winning every preseason game has no bearing on what will happen when the records are officially counted. For further proof, see the 2008 Detroit Lions and their perfect 4-0 preseason before going on to finish 0-16.