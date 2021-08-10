Iowa High Schools to Add Shot-Clock to 22-23 Season

This upcoming winter high school basketball season will be one that will unique, as it will be the final one without a shot clock. The IHSAA and IGHSAU will be putting in a 35 second shot clock for the 2022-23 season, with hopes of taking away stalling from the game and rewarding great defense for a certain period of time. This move will be for all five classes in the girls and four classes in the boys, as the year period will allow teams to make changes to their gyms to install the shot clock.