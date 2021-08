Twenty-three-year-old rapper, Money Mitch will be missed. The Florida lyricist was found dead back on July 23rd after police describe was due to a self-inflicted wound. According to reports, Mitch was riding in an Uber in West Palm Beach of Florida when the vehicle was stopped due to a traffic violation. Authorities say Mitch opened fire after jumping out of the vehicle, causing police to return fire. Police also add that Mitch did not suffer any injuries during the shootout with the cops and was able to flee the crime scene.