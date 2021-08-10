New Jersey Devils Realizing Size Matters On Defense

The New Jersey Devils and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald have added some personnel to improve the team’s competitiveness this offseason in hopes of moving closer to NHL relevance. While the moves have been mostly applauded (with the worst criticism seeming to be overpays that won’t matter when the contracts are up) we need to maintain our heads and not assume the Devils are playoff bound this season. This team is still very much accumulating parts to ensure long-term success; while building up a good prospect pool is important, at some point, said prospects will need to be brought up to the big show and contribute. For some, it takes little to no time in the minors for them to make an impact; for others at the opposite end of the spectrum, they never show enough potential to be a regular contributor.