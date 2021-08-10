New Jersey Devils Realizing Size Matters On Defense

The greatest move in the history of Lou Lamoriello might seem debatable, but it’s not. He traded the pick that was used on goaltender Trevor Kidd to the Calgary Flames and eventually used their pick to select Martin Brodeur. That wasn’t Lou’s greatest move. He traded Tom Kurvers to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 1st-round draft pick. He, however, asked the Maple Leafs for a 1st rounder that came a year later. The Maple Leafs bottomed out, and the New Jersey Devils got defenseman Scott Niedermayer. That wasn’t Lou’s best moment. Lamoriello traded Sean Burke to the Hartford Whalers for Bobby Holik and the pick that turned into Jay Pandolfo. He signed Brian Rafalski out of Europe. He signed John Madden out of college, both coming for no compensation. There are so many draft picks, trades, negotiations, and signings that show that Lamoriello is a god in the hockey world. Still, nothing will ever compare to the negotiation he did when the St. Louis Blues signed Brendan Shanahan as a restricted free agent.
