Zahav, Vetri join list of Philadelphia restaurants requiring that diners be vaccinated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mask changes in Philadelphia come as officials try to find new ways to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Eyewitness News talked to one of the owners who operates many of the ShopRites in the city, including the one at the Penrose Plaza Shopping Center. She says its 2,300 employees are already required to wear masks inside and she prefers everyone one does. “I just believe it’s always good to wear the mask,” Sandy Brown said. “So when I’m inside, I am wearing masks.” ShopRite is also teaming up with the Philadelphia Health Department in another push to get more people...