Zahav, Vetri join list of Philadelphia restaurants requiring that diners be vaccinated
Two of Philadelphia’s highest profile restaurateurs will start requiring vaccination to dine in their flagship restaurants. Zahav, the Society Hill Israeli restaurant pioneered by Chef Michael Solomonov, and Vetri Cucina, the eponymous Washington Square West restaurant of Chef Marc Vetri, have joined a growing list of establishments that will make vaccination a condition of indoor seating.www.bizjournals.com
