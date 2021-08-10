Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Anthony Martial: Man Utd will not allow forward to leave in summer transfer window

By Sky Sports News
SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have no intention of selling forward Anthony Martial during this summer's transfer window. The 25-year-old had been linked with a move to Inter Milan but is believed to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the new season. Martial made 48 appearances for United last season, scoring...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#The Premier League#Everton#Borussia Dortmund#Monaco#Transfer Centre#Sky Sports#Sky Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Max Taylor signs with Rochdale after leaving Man Utd

Former Manchester United defender Max Taylor has signed for Rochdale on a one-year deal after a successful trial. The 21-year-old, who battled back from testicular cancer back in November 2018, left the club earlier this summer after struggling to break into United's first team. On joining the League Two club,...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd Saul deal hinges on Pogba

Grealish returns to UK as £100m Man City move nears (Sun) Allegri backs Premier League-linked Ramsey for Juve. Massimiliano Allegri has backed Premier League-linked midfielder Aaron Ramsey to become a "really important player" for Juventus, while playing down talk of a potential return to Turin for Miralem Pjanic. Much was...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Pogba due bumper payoff if Man Utd sell this summer

Paul Pogba will be due a massive payoff should Manchester United sell him this summer. The Mirror says United could be faced with handing Pogba a £15million pay-off if they sell the Frenchman this summer. Pogba, 28, would be due to receive the final 12 months of his £290,000-a-week wages...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window. Kieran Trippier - Trippier fears Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a dream move to Manchester United with the 30-year-old right-back worried his £30m price tag may prove too much (Daily Star, August 2); Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a 'dream' move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee (Daily Telegraph, July 30); Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window (Daily Express, July 27); Atletico are playing hardball with United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico want almost £43m for Trippier (Sky Sports, June 17).
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer remains keen on Kane, Haaland summer deals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to sign a new striker in the coming weeks. ESPN says the Norwegian has set his sights on a signing a world-class striker ahead of next season - and there is a hope that Harry Kane (Tottenham) or Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) will still be available.
Premier League90min.com

Raphael Varane awarded visa ahead of Man Utd transfer

Raphael Varane is set to fly to England on Thursday to seal his transfer to Manchester United after finally being awarded the necessary visa. The Real Madrid centre-back had initially planned to head to Manchester on Monday, only to experience a delay in the visa process. However, as noted by...
SoccerTribal Football

Rennes chief Maurice concedes Man Utd target Camavinga wants to leave

Rennes sports director Florian Maurice concedes Eduardo Camavinga wants to leave. The teenage France midfielder is inside the final year of his Rennes contract and a target for Manchester United and PSG. “I know what he wants," said Maurice. "We now have to find a solution that satisfies both parties.
Premier League90min.com

Inter consider Anthony Martial loan offer

Inter are considering a move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial as they prepare themselves for the imminent departure of Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku is set to undergo a medical with Chelsea on Monday ahead of sealing a £97.5m return to Stamford Bridge, leaving I Nerazzurri busy looking for a capable replacement.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan to launch bid for Man Utd attacker Martial

Inter Milan are launching a bid for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. The Mirror says Inter have targeted United striker Martial to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A champions are resigned to losing former United, Everton and West Brom hit-man Lukaku after his old club offered to meet Inter's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy