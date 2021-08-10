Cancel
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Imposes New Sanctions On Lukashenko's Financial Backers

By Michele Kelemen
NPR
 5 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration is trying to ratchet up pressure on the longtime leader of Belarus. But Alexander Lukashenko is sounding defiant in the face of new U.S. sanctions.

Alexander Lukashenko
