Ryan Anderson is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The former Alabama linebacker was released by the New York Giants on Monday. Anderson did not practice during the team’s camp. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett details that Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in March, had been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 22 with a reported back injury. Anderson recently passed his physical, which made him clear to finally practice. The Giants decided to release.