Free admission to local attractions and prepares for user notifications via text messaging. MARTIN COUNTY ― Celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month during the entire month of September with free admission into local attractions by simply showing your Martin County library card! Local attractions include the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast, Florida Oceanographic Society, the Elliott Museum, and the House of Refuge Museum at Gilbert's Bar. Please contact attraction or museum prior to visiting. Passes are provided year-round by The Friends of the Martin County Library System. Search www.library.martin.fl.us using the keyword "passes" or call 772-288-5702 (extension 5) for more details.