Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scooter Braun Recently Spoke About Discovering Justin Bieber

energy941.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScooter Braun recently spoke with Gentleman’s Journal about discovering Justin Bieber and that no one wanted to take the young singer seriously. “No-one wanted him. No-one wanted to listen, and they said he was too young. So, we just started building it ourselves,” says Scooter. Justin’s music quickly grew from 60,000 views to 66 million views with help from Braun.

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentleman S Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Selena Gomez: She’s still struggling with separation from Justin Bieber

It’s been three years since former power couple Justin Bieber (27) and Selena Gomez (28) split up. But the consequences of this are still noticeable, especially for the singer today. In an interview with Vogue magazine, she revealed that she has remained single since breaking up with Justin because she’s having trouble building trust with a possible new boyfriend. She explains: “I want everything to be brand new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand new.” So far, however, she has been afraid that potential partners could be more concerned with fame and not with herself.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Morgan Wallen Post, Didn't Know About N-Word Scandal

These days, celebrities have been quick to issue apologies for their transgressions to avoid any public scandal, and Justin Bieber thought it was necessary to explain away his support of country star Morgan Wallen. On his Instagram Story, Bieber posted a screenshot of Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album with the caption, “Love this album," but his millions of followers were quick to remind him that Wallen was just embroiled in controversy earlier this year.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
K945

Did Selena Gomez Just Shade Justin Bieber on TikTok?

Fans believe that Selena Gomez may have shaded Justin Bieber on TikTok. On Tuesday (July 20), the "Wolves" singer posted a TikTok that created quite a stir among fans. Gomez donned red lips with a matching red sweatshirt while taking a sip from a coke can. She lip-synced to the...
CelebritiesPage Six

Justin Bieber seemingly hints that Hailey Baldwin is pregnant

Justin Bieber shared a photo with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, with a caption that prompted fans to speculate the couple are expecting. “mom and dad,” Bieber, 27, captioned the black-and-white image on Instagram Monday. In the picture, the “Baby” singer is seen sitting beside the model, 24, as they both...
MusicHollywood Reporter

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Apologizes for Endorsing Music From Controversial Country Star Morgan Wallen. Justin Bieber apologized on Wednesday for posting music from controversial country star Morgan Wallen. After the singer posted a screenshot of Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, and wrote…. The Weeknd Tops Juno Awards With 5 Wins. The Weeknd...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Justin Bieber's fans think Hailey might be pregnant, plus more news

A cryptic Instagram caption from Justin Bieber has fans convinced the singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting their first child. On July 19, Justin, 27, shared a black and white photo of the two looking beachy on a white sofa. Hailey's bathing suit bottom clearly shows her chiseled-as-usual tummy, but the caption — "mom and dad," plus a photographer credit — got fans riled up in the comments. "Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!" one user asked. "What!? Is there a baby coming? The Bieber family is growing!!!!!" added another. It wasn't long before Justin and Hailey's followers trotted out various factoids about the Biebers' previous statements about starting a family. "I don't think. He said he wants to wait until tour life is over before he has kids with her," one fan noted, while another pointed out that Hailey said recently "that she is not ready to have kids." Hailey, 24, also shared photos of herself in a swimsuit, though she gave no indication of a pregnancy. Back in 2019, Justin posted photos of a sonogram and Hailey at a doctor's office before admitting it had been an April Fool's joke. He later apologized after realizing he'd offended a number of people struggling with fertility issues.
Musicwfav951.com

Billie Eilish Says Justin Bieber Helped Her Cope With Fame

Billie Eilish says that Justin Bieber has helped her cope with fame since the beginning of her career. In a radio interview, she described Bieber as “just the sweetest baby ever.”. She says he calls her with encouragement and helps her understand that she’s not the only one that’s ever...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Tracee Ellis Ross, Justin Bieber, and more.

It’s Leo season, and you know what that means? People are wanting to be seen! Take Tracee Ellis Ross, for example. She has a long-standing love affair with dramatic silhouettes and show-stopping fashion, and this week was no exception. The actor took to Instagram to post an image of herself in head-to-toe turquoise feathers, courtesy of Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta and stylist Karla Welch. Her cheeky caption read, “Thank you for making this fantastical feathery ‘fit for me!!! I HEART FASHION! I REALLY HEART FASHION GIFTS!!”
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Justin Bieber Calls Out Media For Sharing Bad Photos

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to call out the media. Someone used an old photo of him with a mustache, blonde hair coming out of a hat. Bieber posted the photo and wrote, I’m still in shock we are using those photos of me. I’m telling you media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I’m not ok.
MusicPopculture

Justin Bieber Apologizes After Promoting Morgan Wallen Album

Justin Bieber is making another apology statement. This time, it comes after he promoted country star Morgan Wallen's new album Dangerous on his Instagram story. Bieber originally posted a screenshot of the song "Sand in My Boots," with a quick caption reading: "Love this album." Shortly after his fans ran to his comments under some of his photos expressing their distaste for his recent listening choices. "I'm so upset that Justin is supporting Morgan's music everything was going well and he ruined it with that," one of the "Yummy" singer's fans wrote.
Musicdailynewsen.com

Column Nine to five: reduce stress with Justin Bieber

When Ms. O. is under a lot of stress – so much so that she would have to do everything at the same time – she listens to songs by Justin Bieber. Or Katy Perry. Her colleagues scurry around Mrs. O., they ask and complain and rattle with their coffee cups, but Mrs. O. does not hear them, she only hears "Oh Yeahs" and "Aaw Nos" and rhythms that flow as smoothly as Mrs. O.'s work should, if she did not have such a time pressure. Ms. O. doesn't particularly like Justin Bieber or Katy Perry, but their insignificance helps her. < / p> < p class="atc-text paragraph" > When she's in the home office, Ms. O. sometimes thinks of the Lofi Girl sitting at her desk in a cramped attic room. The Lofi Girl is not a real girl, but the mascot of a music livestream that rarely has less than 25,000 listeners. All over the world, people love the Lofi Girl for her unwavering concentration. A beautiful city landscape, a fluffy cat, a brightly lit laptop screen-the Lofi Girl will not be distracted by all this. It just keeps working with slow pop sounds on your ears. Music, the Lofi Girl knows, reduces stress.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Details Heartfelt Relationship With Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish spoke about her “good friend” Justin Bieber during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup. The “Happier Than Ever” singer called Bieber, “the sweetest baby ever,” and said he’s been very helpful to her in dealing with fame. “He’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Outlander Stars Argue About Justin Bieber In Fun New Video

Outlander takes viewers back to the 1700s on a weekly basis when new seasons are airing on Starz, but that doesn't mean the cast members are stuck in the 18th century when it comes to their downtime on set. Stars Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton, who play Roger and Brianna MacKenzie on Outlander, took some time while working on Season 6 to film a fun video illustrating how well they know each other, and the result was an argument about Justin Bieber that definitely wouldn't take place circa the American Revolution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy