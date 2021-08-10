Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 422 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or could begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, South Mountain Park, Chandler City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Freestone Park, San Tan Village Mall, Guadalupe, Firebird Lake, Komatke and Santan. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

