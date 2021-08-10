Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Hysterical Videos Show Cat Attacking Postal Worker Every Day

By Glenn Woods
Posted by 
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've seen the sign in front of a house "CAUTION, ATTACK CAT!" Well, I guess maybe that is not too far off. Here are several videos of one postal worker who is attacked every day. The cat might be playing. The cat might actually want to kill this woman. Either way, the postal worker loves it.

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Postal Worker#Hysterical#My Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalshomenewshere.com

Woman sleeps on kitchen floor with terrified dog to help him feel safe | The Dodo Heroes

Woman rescues all the scared dogs and transforms them into total lovebugs. Check out more of the rescue efforts of The Animal Rescue Mission on Instagram: http://thedo.do/theanimalrescuemission. To help them rescue more animals, you can donate here: http://thedo.do/helpanimalrescuemission. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
Animalslovemeow.com

Kitten Comes Bounding Up to Couple on a Beach and Asks to Travel with Them

A kitten came running to a couple and insisted on being their travel buddy. Claire and Derek (of Rocking Life On The Road) were traveling in Greece in their motorhome when they came across an unexpected visitor. A little tabby came bounding over and asked for food when they were out enjoying the sunset on a beach.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Fur Laughs: The Top 5 Most Absurd, Ridiculous Cat Videos On YouTube

Some people go a little overboard and create cat videos that are so ridiculous, they should probably be given an award show category all their own. Here are five especially silly YouTube cat videos that you absolutely have to see. The post Fur Laughs: The Top 5 Most Absurd, Ridiculous Cat Videos On YouTube appeared first on CatTime.
Animalsiheartcats.com

People Are Trapping Cats In Cardboard…With Hysterical Results

Are you covered up in cats? Do the loaves loaf around your house all the time? Are those cute, furry tails perched everywhere, overrunning your space with fur and adorability?. Then you need cat traps! Cat lovers know the best way to catch a cat is by setting out some kind of box, be it cardboard, laundry basket, or even a blow-up boat. Once that cat trap is set, it won’t take long to catch a kitty in cuteness. Need a demo of how the best cardboard cat traps work? Then subreddit r/TheCatTrapIsWorking is just what you need! Dedicated to pictures of “cats in boxes,” this Reddit page is all the help you need in learning how to set your own cat trap. But, chances are, you probably already know just how to catch your cat in a box. And no doubt, your cat knows how to trap themselves too! Check out all these sprung cat traps and enjoy some cute captives…
AnimalsComplex

Police in Spain Respond to Noise Complaint, Find Cat Alone at Home With Music Blasting

Police in Spain responded to a routine noise complaint call, and when they arrived they discovered it was actually the homeowner’s cat causing the disturbance. According to the New York Post, a building in Lugo, Spain had music blasting from it, to the point where neighbors opted to call the cops. However, it was the pet of the house that had somehow triggered the music.
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Knocks Dog Off Chair After Dramatic Fight in Hilarious Video

A dog who was harassing a cat got his comeuppance in a hilarious scene that was thankfully caught on camera. In footage posted to Twitter by American journalist Jeff Yang, a tabby cat can be seen sitting on a wooden dining table opposite a Shiba Inu who is attempting to bite the feline.
Animalscountry1037fm.com

Jaw-Dropping Footage Of Dog Being Abandoned Will Break Your Heart

We are dog people. In fact, as I’m writing this blog, my 15-year-old cockapoo, “Frisky” is in his customary position next to me. He’s as much a part of our family as anyone else and we realize there are more days behind than in front. When his time to cross the rainbow bridge comes, it will be a devastating time for us. It is this love for our pooch that makes this story all the more sickening. I cannot imagine the kind of person who would do this.
Animalshomenewshere.com

Couple Finds Tiny Puppy On A Mountain Covered In Blue "Paint" | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Couple finds a tiny puppy covered in blue "paint" — now he's huge and wrestles with a golden retriever nonstop 💙. Special thanks to Weslie and Enes for sharing Blue's story with us! Check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/compasscouple. Keep up with Blue on Instagram: https://thedo.do/cappadociablue. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Deer Leaves Forest to Check On Crying Baby on a Woman's Porch

Hanna Burton, a TikTok user, was recently in her backyard with her crying newborn Charlie when she got startled by a full-grown deer that came running out of the woods. It was a nice and beautiful day in Ohio, and Burton was trying to get her little boy to enjoy the outdoors, but the baby just wouldn't relax for some reason.
Animalstoofab.com

Watch Hero Yorkie Save Young Girl from Coyote Attack

"I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help -- no one heard me," said the 10-year-old dog owner. A tiny Yorkshire terrier proved to be one of the big dogs as she fended off a wild coyote from attacking her 10-year-old owner. Incredible home surveillance video captured Lily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy