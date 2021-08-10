Cancel
Female filmmakers denounce Spanish film festival honor for Johnny Depp

By JENNIFER O’MAHONY Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at a London courthouse in July 2020. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

MADRID — Spain’s leading group of female filmmakers Tuesday condemned the San Sebastian film festival’s decision to award Johnny Depp its highest honor for acting, saying that it gave the international event a bad name after a British judge ruled last year thatallegations of domestic violence against him were “substantially correct”.

Cristina Andreu, president of Spain’s Assn. of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, said she was “very surprised” by the decision, which was announced Monday, to award Depp the Donostia Award at the festival’s 69th edition next month. The award is the event’s top prize and aims to honor lifetime achievement.

“This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor,’” Andreu told the Associated Press.

The association, which has close links to the San Sebastian festival, was “studying next steps,” she added.

The San Sebastian International Film Festival, held in northern Spain, takes place Sept. 17-25 this year. Depp is expected to receive the award in person Sept. 22, in what will be his third appearance at the event.

A request for comment from Depp’s publicist in Los Angeles has not yet received a response.

Last year, Depp lost a libel case against a British newspaper that accused him of domestic violence, with a judge ruling that the allegations were “substantially correct.” In March, a British court refused Depp permission to appeal the ruling that he assaulted his former wife, Amber Heard, saying his attempt to overturn the decision had “no real prospect of success.”

Depp also is suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post opinion piece that she wrote about domestic violence. The trial in that case was recently delayed until April 2022.

