Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Public School Safety Plan Open for Public Comment

 5 days ago

School districts are required by state regulations to develop District-Wide Safety Plans, in conjunction with Building-Level Safety Plans. District-Wide Safety Plans are comprehensive, plans that provide broad concepts, policies and procedures, including the number and types of safety drills to be completed each year. The plan outlines the District’s responses to emergencies that may occur within the District and must be Board of Education approved following public review.

