Connected Solutions Group Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Microsoft Extends its Services Partnership with EY. Less than a year after the formation of the EY Microsoft Services Group, both companies are extending the partnership for five years. The group created by the accounting, business, and technology services provider this week said they are boosting their collaboration to build new solutions and platforms that will enable their respective enterprise clients to modernize their back-office IT operations. Microsoft is EY’s largest alliance partner. According to EY, 80 percent of its clients’ solutions are platformed on Microsoft Azure. Already, 1,600 businesses run EY’s new Azure-hosed global tax platform, and the goal is to scale that so that 20,000 clients are on it during the next five years, according to a videorecorded explanation by EY chairman and CEO Carmine DiSibio. The EY Microsoft Services Group will also accelerate its effort on helping clients digitize their supply chains. And, EY wants to expand its Canvas audit methodology tool, which also runs in Azure, with plans to embed compliance and risk capabilities.