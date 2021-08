From their home in Portugal, U.S. ex-pats Amon and Christina Browning give off the relaxed aura of a couple completely content with where they are in life. And given they spend their days lounging on the beach or working in their garden, it's not hard to see why. Now 41 and 43, the Brownings retired in 2019, when Amon was 39 and Christina was 41. Their ease comes after years of hard work. Both Brownings worked full-time government jobs for their careers, always earning less than $100,000 each in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Christina was earning around $70,000 as an attorney, and Amon was earning around $98,000 as an urban planner.)