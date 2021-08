Beyond some morning showers and a few storms in the NE corner of KELOLAND, mainly dry weather attempts to take over as we head into the second half of the weekend. We’ll warm up a little bit more today, with highs in the mid/upper 80s at times along and east of I-29. To the west, we’ll take a few more steps into the mid to upper 90s. Along the way, we stay mainly dry but with more humidity creeping into the picture.