As with pretty much every other automaker, Kia loves to make a special edition. Just a couple of months back, we were introduced to a special edition of the Stinger, and there are many more on the way. However, it's not just the Stinger that gets special treatment, and we've seen special versions of even the Sportage. Now it's the turn of the Kia Soul EV, with a one-off model called the Boardmasters Edition. But what's most special about this one-off beach-ready EV is that it was originally destined for the crusher before being given new life by being recycled into a design study that is meant to appeal to surfers.