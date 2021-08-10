Yellow Alert through the evening for storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Yellow Alert remains up through the evening for heat and humidity leading to some storms. Storms have fired up this afternoon, producing locally torrential rain. Any slow-moving storms may produce some local ponding on roads, with a quick half-inch to an inch of rain falling in 15 to 30 minutes. There is the potential for a few of these storms to become severe with gusty winds, but most will remain below severe criteria. Some lightning is also likely, so if you hear thunder, head indoors while it passes.