Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

This Mexican startup makes psychiatric treatment 90% cheaper and that won even Mark Zuckerberg's sister, his new investor

By Mairem Del Río
newmilfordspectrum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may interest you: Languity, the emotion that prevails for the pandemic and how to face it. Actipulse also has a presence in Boston, Chile and 8 countries in Latin America, and manages a business model that is as comprehensive as it is attractive for investors . The company conducts clinical research to design and manufacture its innovative Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) medical equipment. It then distributes them to psychiatrists, neurologists, doctors and therapists, and also links patients to the closest specialist who has the device.

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Mental Health#Mexican#Unam#Neurosciences#Fintech#Shark Tank M Xico#Emt#Linkedin#Frenchman#Tms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health Services
Place
Mexico City
Related
Internetkosu.org

Mark Zuckerberg Wants Facebook To Build A Virtual-Reality 'Metaverse'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a vision for the future of social media that’s pulled straight from science fiction. Last week, he said Facebook would transform itself into a "metaverse company" over the next five years, describing a future where people step into an immersive, virtual-reality world when they go online.
EconomyPosted by
Dirt

Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

Click here to read the full article. Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old company has been transformed by its founders — Divesh Makan, Michael Anders, Chad Boeding and Griffith — into a highly exclusive tech mogul billionaires club that “operates as a cross between a family office and a venture capital...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Mark Zuckerberg cash discreetly leaked into far-left prosecutor races

Cash from Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to have leaked into prosecutor races as part of his foundation's larger mission to reform the criminal justice system, a review of tax forms found. Zuckerberg does not directly donate to progressive district attorney candidates. Instead, his cash has flowed through two nonprofits...
InternetInternational Business Times

Filmmaker Calls Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ‘An Enemy Of The State’

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “an enemy of the state” in a recent podcast. Appearing Monday on the New York Times’ "Sway" podcast to promote his upcoming documentary on Muhammad Ali, Burns was asked by host Kara Swisher about what current tech figure would have the same social impact as the beloved boxer featured in his film.
InternetWired UK

Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse already sucks

First floated in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse is an idealised immersive successor of the internet – a virtual space where billions of users will move, interact, and operate across myriad different but interoperable worlds and situations, always retaining their avatar identities, virtual possessions, and digital currencies. It is hard to pin the Metaverse down (more on this later), but the shape one can make out amid the cyberpunk mist is some version of Ernest Cline’s novel Ready Player One meets Fortnite, meets virtual reality, meets blockchain. A game-y galaxy that seamlessly fuses with the Meatspace. What matters is that Metaverse is now the buzzword du jour, and that Facebook wants a piece of it. The bad news is that Zuckerberg’s Metaverse ambitions sound boring as hell.
Sacramento, CAstartupsac.com

Startup Happy Hour: An Investor’s Perspective on Seed Stage Funding

Join us for Startup Happy Hour powered by StartupSac and the Carlsen Center for a panel discussion on what seed stage investors expect. For Startup Happy Hour this month StartupSac and the Carlsen Center are convening a conversation on seed stage funding. This event will feature a panel of early stage investors. Startup founders want money from investors, but what do they want from you?
ComputersRegister Citizen

Mexican Artificial Intelligence startups with a global profile

In recent years, Mexican startups have emerged considerably , so much so that many of them have become benchmarks not only in the region, but throughout the world. The reasons are various, from the enormous talent and potential that entrepreneurs have to exploit new digital technologies , to the geostrategic position that the country has.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy