Manchester City superstar set to miss start of the season with ankle injury

By Editorials
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from The Times, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season with an ankle injury. Kevin De Bruyne, 30, arrived at Euro 2020 after recovering from the facial fractures sustained during Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea when colliding with defender Antonio Rudiger. A rotten luck with injuries continued as he suffered an ankle injury during Belgium’s last-16 win over Portugal.

