MediWound: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

YAVNE, Israel (AP) _ MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter. The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Mediwound Ltd#Mdwd#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
