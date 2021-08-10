Cancel
Imported infant formula recalled because it does not meet FDA requirements

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Infant formula imported from Europe and distributed in the United States has been recalled because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it does not meet its requirements. Able Groupe is recalling:. HiPP Comfort Milk Formula. HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula. HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

