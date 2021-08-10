Our climate-damaging holiday habits must change now
As regular readers may recall, a couple of years ago we published a story about a group of flat Earthers who were planning a cruise to Antarctica. They wanted to prove once and for all that the Earth wasn’t round – like we’ve all been duped into believing – but flat, like a frisbee, with edges. That their voyage would be guided by navigational equipment that relied on the planet being spherical was a detail organisers were apparently willing to overlook.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0