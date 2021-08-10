Our climate-damaging holiday habits must change now

Throughout my dialogue with Mr. Heil, I have cited numerous sources that establish anthropogenic warming is a reality. In his letter of July 6, 2021, Mr. Heil insists that I must “prove it.” If he understood the scientific method, he would know that science doesn't prove anything. It provides provisional explanations based on critical evaluation of all currently available data. I have provided confirmatory evidence. If he claims anthropogenic warming is not occurring and the consensus of climate scientists is wrong, he is obliged to provide verifiable evidence to substantiate that claim.