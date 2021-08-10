Cancel
Harry Styles and the return of the moustache

By Stephen Doig
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something curious happening south of Mr Styles’ nostrils. Spotted out and about, visiting his new beau Olivia Wilde in LA, the singer looked decidedly more hirsute than his usually elfin self, sporting some stubble and a fulsome moustache. I know, hold on to your hats. But the twist in the tale (sorry, ‘tache) is that Wilde’s ex, the actor Jason Sudeikis, is also a fan of a bit of upper lip tuft, and said moustache is more popular than ever thanks to the (frankly brilliant) Sky Atlantic series Ted Lasso airing now, in which Sudeikis stars as a happy-go-lucky football coach. Perhaps Styles feels he’s got to ditch the Puckish looks in favour of something more manly?

