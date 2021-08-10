The U.S. Imposes New Sanctions On Lukashenko's Financial Backers

On August 9, 2021, one year after the re-election of Alyaksandr Lukashenka (“Lukashenka”), the U.S., UK, and Canada issued broad sanctions against Belarus. The U.S. action was spearheaded by President Biden’s issuance of a new Executive Order (“EO”) targeted at Lukashenka’s access to funds used to support the Belarusian government. The EO grants the Department of the Treasury a broad set of new designation authorities, including to designate persons operating in numerous key sectors of the Belarusian economy. Acting under this authority, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) designated 23 individuals and 21 entities in an effort to restrict funds from flowing to Lukashenka.