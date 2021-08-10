Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College Costs: How the US Stacks Up to Other Countries

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpGpY_0bN8RXXS00

It is well-known that the cost of college has been increasing in the U.S., typically much faster than inflation. Although the rate of inflation has been higher recently, it tends to be around 2%. Conversely, the cost of college has increased about 8% per year, doubling the cost every nine years.

Find Out: Where These Top CEOs Went to College
See: What It Really Costs To Attend America’s Top 50 Colleges

Although the increase in cost has been slowing, it still outpaces inflation in the U.S. With some countries offering free college, you might think the U.S. is uniquely expensive. And while the cost is higher than in most other countries, America is not the only country with a five-figure price tag.

In this article, we will take a look at just how the United States compares to other countries when it comes to spending on college. You might be surprised to find out the US is not the most expensive country in the world.

Cost To Attend College in the US

For students in the U.S., there are several different options for attending college, all of which can affect the cost. They can attend in-state or out-of-state as well as public or private universities. Here is how the costs break down for different types of colleges and universities, according to College Board:

  • Community college average cost (tuition & fees): $3,770
  • Public 4-year college average cost (in-state, tuition & fees): $10,560
  • Private, nonprofit 4-year college average cost (tuition & fees): $37,650

Community colleges are significantly less expensive than even public universities in the U.S. Of course, this doesn’t include financial aid, grants and scholarships. Still, community college is an affordable option, and the cost has also risen more slowly than the cost to attend a public college.

Take Note: 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

Cost To Attend College in Other Countries

Discussions about college often revolve around the idea that European countries have free tuition for everyone. While that is true, the real picture is more complicated. For instance, several European countries such as Finland and Denmark have free tuition, but only for students from the European Union.

European Union

Among European countries, Norway is one of the few that doesn’t charge tuition, whether students are from the European Union or elsewhere. However, Norway has a high cost of living, with only Switzerland and Bermuda being more expensive. Germany, too, has free tuition for all students, regardless of their country of origin.

Other European countries have free tuition for those from the EU, but not for those from outside the EU. That can be said for Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Greece. Although Sweden is free for European students, it is especially expensive for those from outside the EU, with a price tag as high as $35,000 per year for tuition and fees. Even on the low end, tuition is over $9,000. Finland is much cheaper for those from outside the EU, starting at around $1,700.

In France and Austria, tuition is not free but is low-cost.

Discover: What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt

Mexico and South America

Europe tends to get all of the attention when it comes to free college, but in Mexico and South America, tuition can be very affordable or even free. In Brazil, there is usually a cost, but the price is not incredibly high. Tuition is as low as $378 per year in Mexico, and in Brazil, tuition is free at public universities.

In Uraguay and Argentina, tuition is free, but only for those who are from those countries.

Ouch: These Elite Colleges Went Virtual — But Raised Tuition Anyway

UK and Australia

If you are from the U.S. and looking for an affordable undergraduate program, the United Kingdom and Australia will probably not be the answer. Both have college costs that can be even higher than the cost of college in the U.S., depending on the school and program.

In the U.K., the cost of an undergraduate degree is $17,000 to $25,000 per year, and in Australia, the cost is $15,000 to $33,000 per year. In the U.K., scholarships are available that can cover a small part of the cost — between $2,500 and $10,500. The Australian government also offers several scholarships that can offset some of the costs.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : College Costs: How the US Stacks Up to Other Countries

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Student Debt#College Board Community#The European Union#Eu#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Denmark
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: Israel: US, other countries must quarantine

JERUSALEM — Israel will require all people arriving from the United States and 17 other countries to quarantine starting next week as the country grapples with a coronavirus surge. The Health Ministry issued a travel warning on Tuesday, saying all individuals -- vaccinated and unvaccinated -- arriving from 18 countries...
oklahoman.com

Grading Oklahoma: Wind power and how we stack up on a national scale

Grading Oklahoma is a weekly look at how we stack up on a national scale. Each week, The Oklahoman features a different subject area to illustrate and examine on a closer level. This week's ranking focuses on wind power. Oklahoma is one of the top states in the country for...
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Biden braces for brutal loss

The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul and a retreat from any U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a stunning reversal of expectations. It's looking increasingly likely to high-ranking aides to President Biden that the U.S. will have no enduring diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 — the date Biden has promised the full troop withdrawal will be complete.
Worldprimenewsghana.com

Renowned Mozambican actress dies giving birth

Top Mozambican actress, producer and director, Hermelinda Simela, has died while giving birth in hospital. The 38-year-old was being treated for complications caused by the delivery. Her new-born daughter is in good health. The news of Simela’s death has shocked artists here. Alvim Cossa, a long-time colleague and friend, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy