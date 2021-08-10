Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Canadian Pacific Submits Superior Proposal to Combine with Kansas City Southern

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Stock and Cash Transaction Representing an Enterprise Value of Approximately $31 Billion. The Achievable, Pro-competitive CP-KCS Alternative Brings Compelling Short- and Long-term Value, More Regulatory Certainty. CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") today announced it has submitted a superior proposal...

markets.businessinsider.com

EconomyArkansas Online

Kansas City Southern rejects new merger bid

OMAHA, Neb. -- Kansas City Southern railroad is trying to keep its $33.6 billion merger with Canadian National on track by rejecting a competing $31 billion bid from rival Canadian Pacific earlier this week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday that its board unanimously decided to continue backing Canadian National's higher...
Trafficdtnpf.com

Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Puts CN Merger Vote on Hold

On Aug. 12, the Kansas City Southern (KCS) put out a news release in reference to the recent new bid from the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) saying. KCS stated its Board of Directors, following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from CP on Aug. 10 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a "Company Superior Proposal."
Trafficdcvelocity.com

Battle continues for Kansas City Southern

The tug-of-war between Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Canadian National (CN) for a merger with U.S. freight railway Kansas City Southern (KCS) continued this week, as CP offered a new merger proposal and KCS subsequently delayed a shareholder vote slated for later this month pending input from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB). On Tuesday, CP submitted an offer to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction of approximately $31 billion, saying the deal represents superior terms to its March merger proposal, which was ultimately rejected by KCS in favor of a $33.6 billion bid from CN. The CN/KCS deal is pending approval of its voting trust agreement from the STB, which has said it will issue its decision by August 31. KCS said Thursday it intends to adjourn its special meeting of shareholders slated for August 19 if the STB decision is not issued before August 17. The moves mark yet another bump on the road to creating a continuous rail network spanning the North American continent and connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. KCS also said Thursday that its board of directors unanimously determined that the proposal from CP does not constitute a superior proposal to its agreement with CN, and that the board continues to recommend shareholders vote for the proposed transaction with CN. Delaying the August 19 stockholder vote pending the STB decision will give “all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision,” KCS also said. In a separate statement Thursday, CP officials applauded the move to delay the stockholder vote and reaffirmed its assertion that the CN/KCS deal would be anti-competitive.
TrafficBusiness Insider

CP Welcomes Kansas City Southern's Decision To Delay Stockholder Vote

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said it welcomed Kansas City Southern (KSU) or "KCS" Board of Directors' decision to adjourn the August 19 stockholder meeting absent a decision from the the Surface Transportation Board or STB to "give all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision."
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

The unfolding of the Kansas City Southern takeover saga

(Reuters) - Kansas City Southern said on Thursday its board determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway does not constitute a “superior proposal” to its agreement with Canadian National Railway Co. CP Rail presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer Kansas City Southern on Tuesday,...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Plans New, Increased Offer for Kansas City Southern (KSU) - DJ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) is planning to make a new, increased offer for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), reigniting a takeover battle with Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI), according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter.
TrafficPosted by
Financial World

Calgary’s CP Rail challenges Canadian National with $27bn Kansas City Southern bid

On Tuesday, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., often dubbed as CP rail, a historic Canadian Class I railway incorporated back in 1881, had transpired that the Calgary-based railway operator had proffered a new $27 billion bid for its US counterpart Kansas City Southern, below a $29 billion bid from arch-rival Canadian National Railway Co as antitrust concerns were reportedly mounting over Canadian National’s takeover deal for Kansas City Southern.
TrafficTexarkana Gazette

Railroad bidding war reignited for the Kansas City Southern

Canadian Pacific jumped back into the bidding war for Kansas City Southern Tuesday with an increased $31 billion offer for the U.S. railroad, but its latest bid remains lower than the rival $33.6 billion offer from Canadian National that Kansas City Southern accepted back in May. Still, the new offer...
Trafficinvesting.com

Kansas City Gains On Report Canadian Pacific Plans Revised Bid

Investing.com -- Kansas City Southern stock (NYSE:KSU), at the heart of a bidding war between Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), was up 4.2% in Tuesday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal about a likely revised offer from Canadian Pacific. According to the WSJ...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Canadian Pacific makes new $27 billion bid for K.C. Southern

Canadian Pacific Railway made a new, higher bid for Kansas City Southern, looking to derail the U.S. railroad's pending merger with rival Canadian National Railway Co. ahead of an important shareholder vote less than two weeks away. The offer is $300 a share, Canadian Pacific said in a statement Tuesday,...
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Takes Harsh Steps to Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines just launched a lawsuit that could stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing a company called Skiplagged, which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

The is the fourth article in a series on BP’s recently-released Statistical Review of World Energy 2021. Previous articles provided an overview of this year’s Review, an examination of the data on carbon emissions, and a look at oil supply and demand trends. Today I delve into the data on...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Trafficfreightwaves.com

What is the Surface Transportation Board?

Freight rail mergers and acquisitions. Disagreements over rail rates. There is a federal agency that oversees these and a host of other issues: the Surface Transportation Board. The STB is an independent agency separate from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The board primarily oversees economic regulations related to the railroads,...

