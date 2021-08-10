Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Why Is College Tuition in the US So Expensive?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mvdem_0bN8RS7p00

The American higher education system is a complex beast — it’s actually 50 different systems spread across every U.S. state. Within each system are three subsystems: private colleges, public colleges and for-profit colleges.

And in America, higher education is as expensive as it is complicated.

Prepare Now: What You Need To Make To Attend College in Your State
Important: Don’t Disregard Community College — Here’s How It Can Set You Up for a Better Financial Future

The U.S. spends more on college than every other developed nation but one, according to recent data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In 2017, Americans spent nearly $30,000 per year per student. Only tiny Luxembourg spent more, but the government there covers the cost of college, as governments do in one-third of the developed world. In another third, tuition is very cheap.

In America, college is anything but cheap — and it’s gotten much more expensive over the last two decades.

Check Out: What It Really Costs To Attend America’s Top 50 Colleges

Prices Have Soared in the 21st Century

There has never been a time when the cost of college wasn’t rising. The Atlantic dug up a New York Times editorial from 1875 where the author griped that the cost of a single year of college could have paid for all four years a generation before.

More recently, the average cost of tuition and fees, plus room and board for private nonprofit four-year colleges grew by 25% in the 1990s, according to Guide2Research — but the real damage was done in the 21st century.

Be Aware: 15 College Degrees That Won’t Make You Money

A long-term study by U.S. News and World Report tracked two decades of tuition increases at hundreds of universities. It found that between 2001-2021:

  • Private school tuition rose from $16,987 to $41,411
  • Out-of-state tuition rose from $10,101 to $26,809
  • In-state tuition rose from $3,583 to $11,171

Good Options: The Best College Majors If You Don’t Want Any Financial Regrets

There’s No Inflation Like Tuition Inflation

As the study’s authors point out, those numbers do not account for inflation. But even so, tuition costs have dramatically outpaced normal increases in the cost of living. For context, the rate of consumer price index inflation was about 50% between August 2000 and August 2020. Tuition inflation, however, was:

  • 144% for private tuition
  • 165% for out-of-state tuition
  • 212% for in-state tuition

That’s just the average. According to Guide2Research, some extreme examples between the start of the century and 2015 include:

  • Northern New Mexico College raised its tuition rates by 358.7%
  • The University of Arizona raised its tuition rates by 228.9%
  • Arizona State University-Tempe raised its tuition rates by 215.1%

In fact, tuition is in an inflationary category nearly all its own. According to the American Enterprise Institute, the cost of college tuition has increased more in the 21st century than all other goods and services except for hospital care — tuition inflation beat out other high costs like medical care, child care and housing.

Need To Know: Essential Budgeting Tips for College Students
Check Out: States With Free Community College

So, Why Is College So Expensive in America?

The very complicated question about why tuition has gotten so expensive boils down to the most basic economic principle: supply and demand.

“In general, rising costs of college can be largely attributed to an increase in demand by students to earn degrees,” said Ayden Berkey, co-founder of a college and scholarship resource platform called Access Scholarships . “Today’s society puts an immense amount of pressure on high school students to attend college, specifically emphasizing that the more prestigious the university you graduate from, the more success you will be met with later on.”

Find Out: 20 Jobs Where You Can Make $60,000 Out of College

Phil Ollenberg, a higher education leader, Ph.D. candidate, and industry expert with 15 years of experience in enrollment management, marketing and admissions at Bow Valley College , concurs.

“Demand for higher education has increased steadily over the past 50-60 years, with emerging professions requiring increasingly specialized training,” Ollenberg said. “That specialized training, whether coming from a university, a college, or a technical school, comes with expensive equipment and training facilities. It is no longer being facilitated on-the-job by employers like in generations past.”

The result of that dynamic is that college graduates now out-earn high school graduates by $1 million over the course of their careers, according to a study from the Manhattan Institute (MI). Those income aspirations can drive a blind pursuit of college based on what the study calls the “golden ticket” fallacy, which increases enrollment and therefore, cost.

“The subsequent result of increased enrollment is schools raising their costs so that they can increase staff numbers and meet faculty needs, improve services and amenities on campus, and in general, expand financial aid programs,” Berkey said.

Discover: What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt
Get a Deal: The Best Colleges With Tuition Under $20K

US Colleges Have Extravagant Facilities

No country spends more than the U.S. on student-welfare services — what OECD refers to as “ancillary services” — such as healthcare, meals, housing and transportation. In fact, the U.S. spends more than three times what the average developed country spends on ancillary services.

“Features like picturesque academic greens, expansive academic facilities, and posh study spaces all cost money to build and maintain, and those costs are also passed along to the student,” Ollenberg said.

Check It Out: Where These Top CEOS Went To College

Labor Costs at Colleges Are High

Fancy dining halls and game rooms are actually just a drop in the bucket. The OECD report shows that high-priced employees — university staffs are almost all college-educated themselves — gobble up much of the average college’s budget.

“Attracting those specialized faculty members means paying them competitive to what they could make in the private sector,” Ollenberg said. “All that adds up to additional costs to the student.”

Other contributing factors include:

  • Cuts to education: Many cash-strapped states have cut funding to public college systems, particularly in the wake of the 2008 recession. Many pivoted by focusing on wealthy out-of-state and foreign students who pay full tuition. The Atlantic cited Purdue University, which lost 4,300 in-state students in the 2010s but gained 5,300 outside students who pay triple the tuition.
  • On-campus culture: American students are much more likely to live away from home during college, which is far more expensive than living at home.
  • Nonteaching staff: Colleges employ legions of coaches and athletic staff, lawyers, admissions officers, maintenance staff, food-service workers, diversity liaisons and marketers.
  • Confusion and uncertainty: The MI study found that pricing is confusing and value is hard to ascertain, which makes comparison shopping difficult.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why Is College Tuition in the US So Expensive?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#College Graduates#For Profit Colleges#Private Colleges#Student Debt#Oecd#Americans#New York Times#U S News And#World Report#The University Of Arizona#Access Scholarships#Bow Valley College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationwkml.com

Target Will Cover 100% of College Tuition and Textbooks to Attract Workers

Target announced today (August 4) that they will offer new perks to attract employees — buy offering a debt-free way to get a college degree. According to CNBC, the retail company will cover the cost of tuition, fees and textbooks starting this fall for workers pursuing a qualifying undergraduate degree at more than 40 institutions. Target will also fund advanced degrees, paying up to $10,000 each year for master’s programs at those schools.
EducationPosted by
Benzinga

Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo College to give free tuition, eliminate debt balances for Fall 2021

Laredo College leadership announced Tuesday that with the backing from federal funds, Fall 2021 tuition will be free and the college will eliminate student debt balances for all students who are not dual enrollment. The incentives are moves to ease the financial burden of students and potential students amid the...
CollegesBeaumont Enterprise

Colleges are using federal stimulus money to clear students' past-due debts - an economist answers five questions

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Editor’s note: A growing number of colleges and universities across the country are using money from the American Rescue Plan to clear their current and graduating students’ debt. The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 and allocated nearly $40 billion to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III. Colleges and universities may use a portion of these funds to cover lost revenue, including unpaid student account debts. Here William Chittenden, an expert on debt in higher education, explains what this means for college students’ futures.
CollegesKETV.com

Rossen Reports: Here are the companies offering free college tuition

Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen is hitting three big headlines in his latest Rossen Reports rundown. Check it out in the video above. Major retailers are coming up with new ways to bring in workers. One way is to offer free college tuition. Target and Walmart have announced...
CollegesParents Magazine

How to Cut Tuition Costs Thanks to This Community College Hack

The best hack to cut college costs? Start at community college and switch to a four-year university. These expert tips will help parents and students alike make the transition feasible—and affordable. The Biden higher education plan hinges on expanding community college enrollment—but not everyone has truly thought through how to...
Educationmymodernmet.com

Target Now To Offer Free College Tuition Assistance to All Its Employees

With many major retailers struggling to hire new workers, several have had to find creative ways to attract dedicated employees. As a result, many large-scale U.S. companies are offering more and better benefits to their prospective staff. Target is the latest big-box store to announce that it will now be offering 100 percent free college tuition assistance to all of its team members—following the examples of other large retail stores and restaurant chains like Chipotle, Starbucks, and Walmart.
Collegesarcamax.com

Make College Affordable, Not Free

A budget resolution that cleared the Senate last week sets the stage for one of President Joe Biden's top campaign pledges -- making a two-year community college education free for all Americans. It's a popular pitch, as a Pew Research Center survey conducted last month shows 63% of people support...
Mental HealthSeattle Times

College tuition insurance gains attention in pandemic

With the new college year about to begin amid a resurgent pandemic, college tuition insurance is getting new attention. Tuition insurance is just what it sounds like: Students or their families buy a policy that will reimburse them for all or part of their tuition and other costs of attending college if the student must withdraw from school for a documented medical or mental health reason.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
NBC Chicago

Employers Offer Perks, From College Tuition to Retirement Benefits, to Attract Workers

Businesses are getting creative in their efforts to attract and retain workers amid a labor shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ray Bales, president of a Seniors Helping Seniors franchise in Knoxville, Tennessee, implemented a special bonus program to entice caretakers back into the workforce. In addition to raising hourly wages and offering a $150 signing bonus, the business donates $50 to a local charity supporting Alzheimer's research in the name of the employee.
CollegesUS News and World Report

Free Tuition This Spring for Some Students at Tribal College

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A four-year tribal college located on the Navajo Nation is offering free tuition for the spring 2022 semester to all students who are enrolled full-time this fall and receive at least a 2.0 grade point average. Classes begin Aug. 16 for the fall semester at Diné...
Collegescarriagetownenews.com

UNH Receives $3.2 million to Help Low-Income Students

DURHAM — The U.S. Department of Education awarded the University of New Hampshire’s Education Talent Search (ETS) a five-year grant totaling more than $3.2 million to provide support to more than 1,160 low-income and first-generation students in Granite State middle and high schools. “This grant will allow us to help...
fox10phoenix.com

College students headed back to school: Here's how to borrow student loans strategically

Many young Americans are going off to college and while this is an exciting time for students and their families, it can be easy to lose sight of the bigger financial picture. A college degree can be quite costly, leaving many graduates saddled with student loan debt. Outstanding student loan debt reached is $1.7 trillion as of Q1 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. And the cost of tuition alone has risen 33% since 2000, and that doesn't even account for a higher cost of housing, food and other necessities.
CollegesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Is that new degree a waste of money? Here's how to know

If you want to know whether a career credential or degree is a waste of money, the person to know is Lesley Turner, a professor of economics at Vanderbilt University. She spends her days immersed in data about the costs and value of higher education, and can attest that enrolling in many of the nation's certificate, associate, bachelor's and graduate degree programs is throwing money into the wind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy