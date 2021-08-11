The Strange World Of... Vic Godard & Subway Sect
Alex Burrows talks to Vic Godard about his incredible career and chooses ten points of entry into his bewilderingly large back catalogue. It would be too easy to describe Vic Godard as a Zelig figure with a serendipitous career. It seems he was always in the right place at the right time. It also seems things just have a habit of coming together for him. But such incidents of happenstance and luck belie Godard’s musicianship and his determination to explore pretty much everything throughout the entire course of his music career.thequietus.com
Comments / 0