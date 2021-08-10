David William Hensley, aged 71, of Milan, Indiana passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021. He leaves behind his two daughters, Cynthia O'Connor of Galway, Ireland, and Michelle Hensley-Decker of Salem, Oregon, four grandchildren, Cat Quinn, Victoria Noble, Eli O'Conner and Pagan Noble all of Galway, Ireland, and niece Sherri Hensley-Carson of Sunman, Indiana. Survived by his three brothers, Larry Hensley of Sunman, Indiana, Richard Hensley of Lebanon, Ohio, and Kenneth Hensley of Gas City, Indiana.