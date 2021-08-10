Cancel
Milan, IN

David William Hensley

registerpublications.com
 5 days ago

David William Hensley, aged 71, of Milan, Indiana passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021. He leaves behind his two daughters, Cynthia O'Connor of Galway, Ireland, and Michelle Hensley-Decker of Salem, Oregon, four grandchildren, Cat Quinn, Victoria Noble, Eli O'Conner and Pagan Noble all of Galway, Ireland, and niece Sherri Hensley-Carson of Sunman, Indiana. Survived by his three brothers, Larry Hensley of Sunman, Indiana, Richard Hensley of Lebanon, Ohio, and Kenneth Hensley of Gas City, Indiana.

