Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Should You Pay To Help Your Child Get Into an Elite College?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCExq_0bN8R2VQ00

Gaining acceptance into top-tier colleges and universities has become increasingly competitive. At Harvard, 3.4% of applicants were admitted in 2021 compared with 4.9% the previous year, and Columbia’s admission rate dropped to 3.7% from 6.1% — a record low for both institutions, CBS News reported. And other Ivy League schools also reported that their admission rates had dropped from 2020 to 2021.

Be Prepared: How Much Does It Cost for College Test Preparation and Is It Worth It?
Check Out: What It Really Costs To Attend America’s Top 50 Colleges

For parents (and students) who are determined to get into these elite universities, a number of resources are available that promise to boost the odds of acceptance, including test prep courses, private tutors throughout high school and admission process coaches. But are these tools worth the added costs? Or is that money better put toward college expenses? Here’s what the experts have to say.

Good Options: The Best College Majors If You Don’t Want Any Financial Regrets

Getting Professional Help Is Worth the Cost

“With the constantly growing number of students trying to get into their preferred schools, there is now the need for every applicant to prove that they stand out, that their background and potential is unique among the rest. As such, students will definitely have better chances if they have a support system to guide them in every aspect of the increasingly competitive college admissions process,” said Allen Koh, CEO of Cardinal Education , an education consulting firm based in Silicon Valley. “Paying extra for private tutors, test preps and assistance on essay writing will go a long way in ensuring that a child’s chances at being admitted by an elite school will be greater.”

Laurie Kopp Weingarten, certified educational planner and president of One-Stop College Counseling , said that employing a private college admissions counselor can help students put forth the best application possible.

“It’s not so much that I’d say ‘it’s worth it for parents to pay for extra help to get into elite colleges,’ but rather that it’s worth obtaining expert advice so that missteps aren’t made and students are able to capitalize on their hard work, gaining acceptance into the colleges where they’ll soar,” she said. “Parents strive to make sure that their student puts forth their best application, and often, hiring an expert who lives and breathes college admission can make a difference. There are so many ways students can increase their chances of admission to these highly selective schools, but if they aren’t aware of them and don’t receive personalized guidance, they may reduce the likelihood of acceptance.”

Prepare Now: What You Need To Make To Attend College in Your State

In some cases, getting expert help can help you save on college costs.

“As an independent education consultant and admissions consultant, one of the main parts of my work involves helping my students get the best bang for their buck by helping them with their FAFSA, CSS Profile and IDOC paperwork, as well as helping students apply to merit-based scholarships,” said Rachel Coleman, a college admissions consultant at College Essay Editor . “Many students, before they work with me, don’t know how much less they could be paying for the same school or even that, in some cases, there are places that they can attend tuition-free. By helping applicants get the most out of the financial aid and scholarship application process, I have helped many low-income students attend university and graduate debt-free.”

Need To Know: Essential Budgeting Tips for College Students
Important: Don’t Disregard Community College — Here’s How It Can Set You Up for a Better Financial Future

You Don’t Need To Spend Extra Money To Help Your Kid Get Into School

Some resources are available for free, so in some cases, it may be better to save your money to put toward tuition and other college expenses.

“For three to four months of college preparation, parents can expect to pay around $3,500 to $5,000 for in-person tutoring, standardized test prep courses and books,” said Chuky Ofoegbu, college admissions expert and founder of Sojourning Scholar . “This cost could be higher if the college preparation efforts last longer than three to four months. Families who cannot afford this expense should search for discounts on testing services or look for 100% free test prep materials. A good resource for free test prep materials is Khan Academy.”

Other students simply won’t benefit from the extra resources.

“It is not always worth it for parents to pay for help in the college admissions process,” said Antonio Cruz, a mentor with Ivy Scholars , a private college consulting company. “Which college you go to matters, though perhaps not as much as many parents fear. There is no simple way to judge if these services are worth it universally — each parent must come to that conclusion themselves based on their own child’s situation, goals, strengths and weaknesses.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Should You Pay To Help Your Child Get Into an Elite College?

Comments / 1

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Private College#An Education#Private Tutors#Harvard#Columbia#Cbs News#Cardinal Education#Fafsa#Css Profile#Idoc#College Essay Editor#Sojourning Scholar#Khan Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Charitiesphillyvoice.com

Independence Blue Cross helps ease the stress of paying for college

With the average cost of a four-year college education in Pennsylvania approaching $28,000, saving for your child’s future is no simple task. By the time my two young sons go to college, it will cost even more. That’s where The College Tuition Benefit comes in for members of an Independence...
Collegesarcamax.com

Time to Pay for College. Are You Ready?

Parents of college students starting the fall semester have come to the moment of truth — the moment when it’s time to start paying out all that money they’ve been saving and borrowing. There are some rules involved in how you spend scholarship and grant money, as well as money...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

Why An Academic Coach Will Help Your Child Succeed

Educator and father of three from Chicago’s North Shore, Matthew Pietrafetta remembers clearly his first day of high school English. When his teacher opened the class by reading from the prologue of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales — in Middle English, no less — Pietrafetta knew he had found an academic coach.
Atlanta, GAoglethorpe.edu

Parenting through your child’s college search

One of the strongest predictors of a college student’s success is parental support and involvement. So just by asking the question “How can I support my college-bound child?,” you’re already helping to get them on the right track!. The more complicated question is: How do I help my child in...
Gilroy, CAbenitolink.com

Gavilan Community College is here to help you succeed

This column was written by Irma C. Gonzalez, Gavilan College Trustee Area 7. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. As we entered our 2020-21 school year, we found ourselves in a historic global pandemic which resulted in an unprecedented shift to remote schooling. Gavilan Community College met that challenge thanks to our committed faculty and staff under the leadership of our college President, Dr. Kathleen Rose.
CollegesShorthorn

College is a challenge, but these resources can help you succeed

Coming to a four-year university that has high standards can be a challenge for any student. The shock can result in a drop in GPA and morale. The last thing any student wants is to dig a hole they can’t get out of, only to realize there were resources they could’ve used.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Here’s when you should consider a tutor for your child

ORLANDO, Fla. – The excitement of heading back to school brings with it a fresh start. But because of the pandemic, many students are starting the new school year already behind. That learning loss is referred to as “the COVID slide.”. “There’s no question there’s been a learning gap. There...
Educationthepennyhoarder.com

How to Get Walmart or Target to Pay for 100% of Your College Degree

The pandemic economy has been a roller coaster, especially for service workers. First laid off en masse as businesses shuttered, they now find themselves in high demand as pent up consumers flock back to restaurants and retailers in person. To attract and retain workers in the retail industry, Walmart and...
Kidskidsinthehouse.com

Tips to Help Your Child Get Ready for Back to School

Many families around the country are gearing up to send their kids back to school. After a school year when 90% of students were remote at least part-time, it’s a welcome time for many families, but of course, it can also bring a little anxiety. You might have a summer...
Kidslifeskillma.com

WE HELP YOUR CHILD REACH THEIR LEADERSHIP POTENTIAL

Maybe you've heard about the Leadership program at Life Skill Academy of Millbury, but did you know that the program is focused on teaching kids how to become great communicators? — The purpose of this program is to help your child become the best leader possible by developing their Verbal & Non-verbal Communication Skills.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Ashleigh Dunkem

GardHouse is helping college students get internships

CHARLOTTE, NC- A new initiative in Charlotte has just launched to help students land internships. GardHouse is ready to connect college students of color to local business. The first of its kind, GardHouse developed a new way to employ college students of color to local minority owned-business. Founded by Jonathan Gardner and Devon Henderson, GardHouse will assist college students of color to identify their strength and find the suitable internships at local business in Charlotte. GardHouse is launched as Gardner and Henderson believe internship will build strong foundation for college students’ future career as internship provides students with real-world experience in professional settings.

Comments / 1

Community Policy