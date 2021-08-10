Cancel
Shelby County, TN

How Did Your Child’s First Day of School Go?

By Grace Baker
Mighty 990
Mighty 990
 5 days ago
Shelby County Schools are requiring students to mask up to return to the classroom. How did your child’s first day of school go?. 7:07 am- Bob Hendry discusses yesterday’s protest in Collierville, his speech before the Shelby County Commission. 7:20 am- Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright. 7:50 am – Frank...

Memphis, TN
Tennessee State Posted by Mighty 990
Shelby County State Rep Backs Push For Special Session

Tennessee State District 83 Representative Mark White joined Tim Van Horn on Wake Up Memphis today. Representative White told Tim that he supports state House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s push for a special session of the General Assembly. He also said he supports its purpose- to ban local health departments from imposing school mask mandates.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Tennessee House Speaker Explains How To End School Mask Mandates

Tennessee Speaker Of The House Cameron Sexton spoke with Tim Van Horn today on “Wake Up Memphis.”. Last week the Shelby County Health Department issued an indoor mask mandate for all K-12, Pre-K and daycare students, staff, and visitors. Speaker Sexton spoke out against this, threatening to push for a special session of the General Assembly. The Nashville school district also instituted a mask mandate of its own.
Tennessee State Posted by Mighty 990
Tennessee Stands Leader Has Big Issues with Governor’s Executive Order

Tennessee Stands Executive Director Gary Humble joined Tim Van Horn today on “Wake Up Memphis.”. Friday the Shelby County Health Department amended Directive number 24, mandating masks on K-12, Pre-K and daycare children, personnel and visitors when indoors. Humble says he hasn’t seen a health department take so much control over its county’s population as Shelby County’s has. He asserts the Municipal School Boards draw their authority directly from the state Board of Education via the General Assembly. Gary is hopeful that a special session of the General Assembly will be called. The session could be used to implement a ban on county health department mask mandates.
Shelby County, TN Posted by Mighty 990
BREAKING: Masks Required in Shelby County Schools

“Shelby County and most of Tennessee are experiencing high rates of community transmission of COVID-19. In large part, this is due to the low percentage of vaccinated people in the County and the State. The CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for July 30, 2021 provides an example of how the Delta variant is highly transmissible. During July, multiple summer events and large public gatherings in the town of Barnstable County, Massachusetts, resulted in an increased number of COVID-19 cases, from zero cases per 100,000 persons per day on July 3rd to 177 cases per 100,000 persons by July 17th. In order to respond to the highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC recommends that all persons, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public settings in areas such as Shelby County where COVID-19 transmission is high. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov. Vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and death.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Should Memphis and County Governments Combine?

Question of the Day: A City Councilman and County Commissioner are ready to push for consolidating Memphis and County Governments. Should the governments combine? Why or why not?. Check out today’s show lineup:. 650am- Jim Crowder, Mid-South Gardening Co-Host. 750am- Harlem Globetrotters Showman Nathaniel “Big Easy” Lofton. 820am- Tennessee State...

