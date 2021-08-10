Nielsen and Meredith Corporation Renew Multi-year Agreement for Local TV Audience Measurement
Nielsen and Meredith Corporation, announced today that they have reached a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings. The agreement includes a range of audience measurement and analytical services across all Meredith’s local stations, including Nielsen Scarborough. Nielsen Scarborough will provide in-depth consumer behavior data on more than 2,000 categories about local shopping, product purchasing, lifestyle and media usage to give Meredith a complete view of the local market consumer.martechseries.com
