Nielsen and Meredith Corporation Renew Multi-year Agreement for Local TV Audience Measurement

Nielsen just pulled its own card and placed itself in national-TV ratings accreditation purgatory with the Media Rating Council (MRC). “Yesterday, Nielsen proactively initiated the accreditation hiatus process for our National TV ratings service with the Media Rating Council (MRC),” the company said via a spokesperson. “While we remain confident in the integrity of our data and measurement, and fully support the audit process, we believe that moving to a hiatus allows us to concentrate our audit-related efforts on continuing to address panel concerns alongside the transformation of our National TV product and development of Nielsen ONE.”