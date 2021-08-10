Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nielsen and Meredith Corporation Renew Multi-year Agreement for Local TV Audience Measurement

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNielsen and Meredith Corporation, announced today that they have reached a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings. The agreement includes a range of audience measurement and analytical services across all Meredith’s local stations, including Nielsen Scarborough. Nielsen Scarborough will provide in-depth consumer behavior data on more than 2,000 categories about local shopping, product purchasing, lifestyle and media usage to give Meredith a complete view of the local market consumer.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Local Tv#Marketing Technology News#Meredith Broadcast Group#Evp#Ota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Nielsen Initiates Own Accreditation Suspension for National TV Ratings

Nielsen just pulled its own card and placed itself in national-TV ratings accreditation purgatory with the Media Rating Council (MRC). “Yesterday, Nielsen proactively initiated the accreditation hiatus process for our National TV ratings service with the Media Rating Council (MRC),” the company said via a spokesperson. “While we remain confident in the integrity of our data and measurement, and fully support the audit process, we believe that moving to a hiatus allows us to concentrate our audit-related efforts on continuing to address panel concerns alongside the transformation of our National TV product and development of Nielsen ONE.”
Businessaithority.com

TiVo Renews Product And Patent License Agreements With Panasonic

Commitment to bring new G-Guide OTT-Link functionality to market in Japan. TiVo the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation announced the renewal of its product and patent license agreements with Panasonic Corporation. Panasonic signed a new multi-year extension of the company’s products for the Japan market, including G-Guide, G-Guide HTML and G-Guide xD, enabling Panasonic to continue providing advanced entertainment discovery experiences across its TV, DVR and set-top box products.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Nielsen Puts Its National TV Ratings Service In 'Hiatus' Accreditation Mode

Due to TV usage undercounting of its national TV panel stemming from pandemic-related disruption, Nielsen has put its accreditation for its national TV ratings into a “hiatus” process with the Media Rating Council. “We believe that moving to a hiatus allows us to concentrate our audit-related efforts on continuing to...
Businessmartechseries.com

Streann Media and Blackbird Team Up to Disrupt Remote Live Streaming Production

Streann Media, the world’s most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform, and Blackbird, the multi award-winning cloud native video editing and publishing platform have joined forces to bring content providers a more efficient way to produce live events remotely. Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and Verizon Media Announce Strategic Partnership to...
Economymartechseries.com

WideOrbit Integrates Comscore’s Quick Score Local Market Intelligence into its WO Media Sales Advertising Platform

Integration brings Comscore’s local market audience insights to enable faster and more precise advertising buying and selling. Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has signed an agreement with WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, to integrate Quick Score™, Comscore’s 3-day television ratings delivery system that provides stable and reliable viewership insights to local media for faster, more efficient ad sales, programming, and promotional decisions.
insideradio.com

Nielsen Sees Accelerating Audience Shift Back To Out-Of-Home Listening.

With more people on the go and more traffic on the road, radio listening is at its highest levels in 16 months, according to Nielsen’s latest “Audio Today” report. Among the employed, two thirds are now working outside the home, up more than 70% since the height of lockdown in the spring of 2020.
BusinessRadio Business Report

Ahead of Gray Merger, Meredith Inks A Nielsen Renewal

Its merger with Gray Television is on track to close within a matter of weeks. But, that hasn’t stopped Meredith Corporation from signing a new deal for local TV ratings from the nation’s dominant source of audience measurement and consumption data. A multi-year deal is in place that will keep...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Digitel Corporation Selects Optiva for Its Online Charging System Upgrade and Multi-Year Support Agreement Renewal

Digitel Corporation is upgrading to a state-of-the-art, next-generation convergent online charging system to accelerate its digital business transformation and significantly expand its monetization capabilities. TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Digitel Corporation, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, has signed an agreement with Optiva for a multi-year support renewal...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Comscore To Provide Deduplicated Connected TV Measurement For YouTube And YouTube TV

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (SCOR) - Get Report, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it will be incorporating YouTube and YouTube TV measurement into its signature cross-platform service, Comscore Campaign Ratings. The milestone, which builds on Comscore's partnership with Google to help build the next generation of YouTube measurement without third-party pixels, will enable Comscore to provide marketers with an unmatched understanding of how audiences are consuming content on YouTube and YouTube TV across desktop, mobile, and, with this integration, connected TV (CTV).
Businesswrbl.com

Disney and Mediacom expand multi-year agreement to include the ACC Network

BURBANK, CA and MEDIACOM PARK, NY (WRBL) – Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Mediacom Communications announced a new agreement August 5. The multi-year deal expands the previous agreement by adding the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Network to the list of distributable content, allowing users access to the multi-platform network starting September 2021.
Businessmediapost.com

Fox Adds National TV Measurement With Comscore

Fox Corp. has expanded its agreement with Comscore to include national TV measurement, the companies announced. The expansion is part of a multi-year extension of the relationship. Fox will also continue its measurement relationship with Nielsen. Over the past year, a newly-refinanced Comscore has acquired expanded data rights, improving measurement...
Businessaithority.com

Comscore Inks Agreement With Captivate For DOOH Audience Measurement

Comscore a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, announced an agreement with Captivate, North America’s leading location-based digital video network, to provide reporting from Comscore’s fast-growing digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution. The new reporting includes digital ad impressions, reach, and frequency by market and demographic. With 25 years in...
Electronicsmartechseries.com

Nielsen Readies Next-Gen Wearable Metering Technologies And Devices For National, Local And Audio Measurement

New Wearable Portable People Meters will be foundational to Nielsen ONE for cross-media audience insights. Nielsen announced that starting in September 2021, it will begin placing approximately 3,000 new Portable People Meter (PPM) Wearables in a subset of its nearly 60,000 active PPM panelists. The deployment of PPM wearable devices and technologies is part of Nielsen’s continued efforts to modernize its panels and improve the panelist experience, drive broader adoption among existing and new panelists and increase engagement among more challenging demographics.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Xandr Launches Audience-Based Linear TV Selling Platform, Monetize TV

AT&T’s data-enabled advertising platform Xandr is launching Monetize TV, a self-serve audience-based selling platform. Through direct integration with Xandr’s advanced buying platform, Invest TV, Monetize TV allows buyers to execute audience-based, cross-seller buys in data-driven linear (DDL) TV with some of the largest premium networks, to more easily reach target audiences at scale, according to Xandr.
Businessaithority.com

Artificial Solutions Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Circle K to Provide Conversational AI Applications

Circle K, part of the Global Fortune 500 retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard, selects Artificial Solutions’ Conversational AI-platform to support omni-channel customer experience in multiple languages. Artificial Solutions, a leading specialist in enterprise-strength Conversational AI, announced today that Circle K has renewed its agreement to run its Conversational AI deployments on the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Walmart Selects Publicis Groupe As Its Media Agency

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart has selected French advertising company Publicis Groupe as its media agency to support future growth and brand-building initiatives for its U.S. division. Publicis Groupe will primarily focus on media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships for Walmart U.S. Walmart is one of the largest advertisers in...
Businessmartechseries.com

Bally’s Corporation Acquires Telescope Inc., A Leading Provider Of Real-Time Fan Engagement Solutions

Bally’s Corporation announced that it has acquired Telescope Inc., the leading provider of real-time audience engagement solutions for live events, gamified second screen experiences and interactive livestreams. Marketing Technology News: 3Pillar Global Recognized by Great Place to Work Institute in India. Telescope’s first-in-class products and services will amplify the Bally’s...
Presidential Electionmartechseries.com

SoundExchange Enhances Corporate Affairs Capabilities, Announces New VP, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement and VP, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships

SoundExchange, the premiere technology solutions company building the future of music, announced the appointment of Stephanie Werner to Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement. Additionally, Barry LeVine will become Vice President, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships. Both will form part of the company’s newly expanded corporate affairs group based in New York and will report to Esther-Mireya Tejeda, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Businessmartechseries.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy