Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How to Save $500 This Month

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5Awp_0bN8Qfl100

While Americans have saved an unprecedented amount of cash during the pandemic, the world is opening back up — which means your wallet probably is, too .

See: The Ultra-Rich Are Saving Their Money Instead of Spending It – Now the Middle Class Is ‘Buried’ in Debt
Find: 16 Effective Ways to Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Here are some ways you can sustain your savings by upwards of $500 a month, even as you re-enter more active levels of spending.

Go Through Your Subscriptions

Without even realizing it, you could be spending good chunks of change each month on services you might have subscribed to months, or even years, ago that slowly chip away at your bank account balance. Relatively small amounts for everyday services like Roku, Netflix, Spotify Premium, online workout classes and news services can easily add up to $50 or $100 dollars a month that you can reclaim.

You might have needed Spotify premium when you were commuting to an office everyday, but is that extra $10 dollars really necessary now that you’re mostly listening at home? Online fitness is an easy subscription to clear up as well, as almost anything can be found for free on YouTube. News services like Bloomberg charge $35 a month just to read their content — but with basic daily news literally everywhere you look online, this is an easy place to save. Pick one or two subscriptions you feel are essential for your needs and let the rest go.

See: How to Save Money Now That You’re Back to Commuting
Find: 50 Terrible Ways to Try and Save Money

Cash Back Credit Cards — Your New Best Friend

There are countless credit card options available that give you actual cash rewards just for using them. American Express has its Blue CashBack Everyday Card, for example, and Citibank has its CustomCash card. Some cash-back cards offer 2% cash back as a baseline, and others offer up to 5% on special categories of spending. Each time you use a cash-back card, you’re essentially saving whatever percentage that company offers on each purchase — as long as you pay off your balance each month.

Drop the Gym

If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we can get by without going to the gym. At best, gyms can eat up about $20 a month, and at worst, upwards of $200. Canceling your membership is one of the easiest ways to cut back on spending.

See: 5 Health Clubs and Gyms That Offer Senior Discounts
Find: Cut the Cable Cord in 2021 With 3 Completely Free TV Apps

Get Rid of Cable

If you haven’t already done so, getting rid of your cable TV service can save you upwards of $100 a month. With the majority of providers offering streaming services, cable TV seems outdated — and frankly, an unnecessary expense for the exorbitant amount of money it costs. Nixing the box can save you big time.

Check Your Investments

You likely pay constant attention to the funds in your investment portfolio, but what about the fees? You might have to speak with your fund administrator, 401(k) administrator or financial advisor for a clearer idea on what you’re being charged for, but fees can increase just like anything else. What’s more, the fees are often hidden to the investor, as it’s likely that you “set it and forget it” when it comes to managing the funds you’re in. Checking if the fees have increased can save you hundreds each year, if not per month, depending on how much you’re invested in.

See: Mutual Fund Fees — What You Need to Know Before Investing
Find: How to Start Extreme Couponing in 5 Steps

Groceries

This is the big one. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, average annual food-at-home prices rose 3.5% from 2019 to 2020. For context, this increase was 75% greater than the average increase, primarily due to shifts in consumption patterns and supply chain disruptions resulting from the pandemic. Meat prices rose most sharply, with an increase of a whopping 9.6%.

Although the numbers can be discouraging, they also present the greatest potential for you to save. Take advantage of your grocer’s coupons as well as online apps that search for coupons for you. If you can use big box stores for basic paper items you know you always need, even better. And ordering groceries online can help you avoid the temptation to buy unnecessary items you see in the stores. Just be sure to order only what you need, and only when it’s on sale.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How to Save $500 This Month

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Mutual Fund#Commuting#Americans#Spotify Premium#Bloomberg#American Express#Citibank#Customcash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Income TaxPosted by
Tom's Guide

Stimulus check: Millions to get more payments this week

The second round of the expanded child-tax credit payments are set to hit the bank accounts and mailboxes of 35 million families this week or early next, with checks totaling up to $300 per eligible child. Under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the existing child-tax credit — which provides...
CollegesWANE-TV

How to start saving for college

Over the past 20 years, Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds has worked with hundreds of families to help make their college dreams a reality, but he says it’s a process that requires a major commitment for success. “Even for a two income household it’s something that you have to be very disciplined with in order to accomplish the goal.”
Lifestylemoneytalksnews.com

How to Save Up for Your Next Vacation

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Saving money for your next vacation is a great goal, but it’s often easier said than done. If you’re like the rest of us, most of your money is spoken for before you even get it. To save up...
Personal Financemarthastewart.com

How Much Cash Should You Keep in Your Checking and Savings Bank Accounts?

It's a regular part of your financial bookkeeping—balancing your checkbook to keep tabs on your checking account balance as well as actively refreshing your bank apps to monitor your high-yield savings account. These days, practicing smart money-saving tips not only offers peace of mind for the future but is also an act of financial responsibility. However, do you where you should be saving your dollars? More specifically, do you know how much you should keep in your checking account versus your savings account?
Personal FinancePosted by
Ladders

How to have a retirement worth saving for

Most advice about retirement planning focuses on how to save enough money to replace your paycheck. But work provides us with a lot more than income. Many of us get a sense of meaning, accomplishment and even identity from what we do. Work also provides social connections and a structure for our days.
RetailConsumer Reports.org

How to Save on Back-to-School Shopping

Many schools are returning to classroom learning this fall, so back-to-school shopping lists are likely to be longer and more expensive than a year ago, when COVID-19 shut everything down. Families are expected to spend 16 percent more this year on everything from notebooks and pens to clothing to tech...
Real EstatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Can I avoid capital gains tax when I sell this home?

Q. I bought my New Jersey home for cash in 2016. My father, who is a resident of Florida, loaned me 60% of the money so the deed is in his name. I pay all the expenses but never took deductions. I recently moved and my father wants me to sell the house and pay him back. Is there any way to avoid capital gains tax? Can the deed be changed?
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

How a xeriscape lawn can save you money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There are many benefits when it comes to transforming a traditional lawn into a xeriscape landscape. Xeriscape projects specials Amos Arber talked about what xeriscape landscapes are and how you can get one. Having a xeriscaped lawn can help you save money as well as conserve water....
BusinessValueWalk

How To Invest Your Pandemic Savings In Times of Uncertainty

For those looking at investing their pandemic savings, stocks could be a solid option because, based on past performance, “the market has outrun inflation, meaning that your money holds its value,” according to Money Morning. Odey Falls -2.5% In Q2, Bets On Economic Recovery. The LF Brook Absolute Return Fund...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy