Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Northern California kelp forest shows signs of recovery after sea urchin removal

By Tara Duggan
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BRAGG, Mendocino County — On the fishing dock in Noyo Harbor, two days’ haul of purple sea urchin barely filled a large plastic crate. Hand-collected by commercial divers, the spiky invertebrates were destined for science, not sushi. On a table nearby, a crew from the conservation organization Reef Check cut through their shells to their gooey insides, collecting data for a state-funded project aiming to rescue California’s North Coast kelp forest by systematically removing the voracious purple urchin from the sea floor.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Fort Bragg, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Urchins#Purple Sea#Sea Life#Red Sea Urchin#Uc Santa Cruz#Reef Check#El Ni O#Uni#Noyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy