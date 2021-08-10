Northern California kelp forest shows signs of recovery after sea urchin removal

FORT BRAGG, Mendocino County — On the fishing dock in Noyo Harbor, two days’ haul of purple sea urchin barely filled a large plastic crate. Hand-collected by commercial divers, the spiky invertebrates were destined for science, not sushi. On a table nearby, a crew from the conservation organization Reef Check cut through their shells to their gooey insides, collecting data for a state-funded project aiming to rescue California’s North Coast kelp forest by systematically removing the voracious purple urchin from the sea floor.