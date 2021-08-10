Cancel
By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq3FM_0bN8QXe500
PxHere

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0bN8QXe500
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#50. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#49. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243
- Number of babies in 2019: 8 (#136 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -74.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013

National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL0pC_0bN8QXe500
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#48. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#77 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2011

National
- Rank: #76
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#47. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 252
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2015

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se85C_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#46. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 253
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2010

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXc8Z_0bN8QXe500
Unsplash

#45. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 255
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018

National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwlaJ_0bN8QXe500
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#44. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 259
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0bN8QXe500
Negative Space

#43. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 275
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#42. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276
- Number of babies in 2019: 14 (#83 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010

National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oJan_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#41. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288
- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2016

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Njm7_0bN8QXe500
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#40. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t32hA_0bN8QXe500
Shutterstock

#39. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 289
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017

National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go5Sl_0bN8QXe500
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#38. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL0uN_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#37. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 293
- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrXgb_0bN8QXe500
Pexels

#36. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 302
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2011

National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aIkz_0bN8QXe500
PxHere

#35. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 306
- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012

National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#34. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 306
- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011

National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U2EV_0bN8QXe500
Unsplash

#33. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 316
- Number of babies in 2019: 48 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +182.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 318
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvhBQ_0bN8QXe500
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#31. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 321
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhUNP_0bN8QXe500
PxHere

#30. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 338
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0bN8QXe500
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#29. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 344
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLhjj_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#28. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRirh_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#27. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349
- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZKck_0bN8QXe500
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#26. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 351
- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzyRl_0bN8QXe500
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#18 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010

National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0bN8QXe500
Falcona // Shutterstock

#24. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0bN8QXe500
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#23. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1Qfo_0bN8QXe500
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#22. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 381
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Elj_0bN8QXe500
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#21. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 384
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2012

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#20. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018

National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUx3q_0bN8QXe500
Pixabay

#19. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 397
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017

National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWni1_0bN8QXe500
Pixabay

#18. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 403
- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndl46_0bN8QXe500
PxHere

#17. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 410
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#3 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEfp9_0bN8QXe500
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#16. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1gw6_0bN8QXe500
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#15. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 436
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#14. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 449
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0bN8QXe500
marina shin // Shutterstock

#13. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 456
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pfQF_0bN8QXe500
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#12. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 465
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2011

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0bN8QXe500
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 469
- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLRW_0bN8QXe500
Pixabay

#10. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBaQ9_0bN8QXe500
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#9. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 499
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU4Y2_0bN8QXe500
PxHere

#8. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 523
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZZlb_0bN8QXe500
Pixabay

#7. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1d9_0bN8QXe500
Unsplash

#6. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 602
- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWzKw_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 619
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0bN8QXe500
Canva

#4. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 620
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERqk5_0bN8QXe500
2p2play // Shutterstock

#3. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT1gw_0bN8QXe500
Unsplash

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 650
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#3 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#1. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 660
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591

