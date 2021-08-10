PxHere

Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island

William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.

The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.

This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#50. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243

- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017



National

- Rank: #59

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815

Canva

#49. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243

- Number of babies in 2019: 8 (#136 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -74.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013



National

- Rank: #65

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#48. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251

- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#77 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2011



National

- Rank: #76

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,999

Canva

#47. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 252

- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2015



National

- Rank: #44

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187

Canva

#46. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 253

- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2010



National

- Rank: #42

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658

Unsplash

#45. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 255

- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018



National

- Rank: #47

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682

Sidharth Sircar // Pexels

#44. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 259

- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013



National

- Rank: #31

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338

Negative Space

#43. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 275

- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#25 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019



National

- Rank: #33

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441

Canva

#42. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276

- Number of babies in 2019: 14 (#83 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010



National

- Rank: #41

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934

Canva

#41. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288

- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#27 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2016



National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#40. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288

- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#69 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015



National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382

Shutterstock

#39. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 289

- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017



National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530

Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash

#38. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290

- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019



National

- Rank: #50

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846

Canva

#37. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 293

- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#46 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011



National

- Rank: #53

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183

Pexels

#36. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 302

- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2011



National

- Rank: #54

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619

PxHere

#35. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 306

- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#60 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012



National

- Rank: #58

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848

Canva

#34. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 306

- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#65 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011



National

- Rank: #36

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848

Unsplash

#33. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 316

- Number of babies in 2019: 48 (#5 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +182.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019



National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962

Canva

#32. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 318

- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011



National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#31. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 321

- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#69 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012



National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818

PxHere

#30. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 338

- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010



National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#29. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 344

- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011



National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854

Canva

#28. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349

- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011



National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183

Canva

#27. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349

- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#48 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010



National

- Rank: #35

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#26. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 351

- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#15 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019



National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360

- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#18 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010



National

- Rank: #57

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066

Falcona // Shutterstock

#24. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360

- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010



National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#23. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360

- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#46 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010



National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#22. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 381

- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018



National

- Rank: #40

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#21. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 384

- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#20 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2012



National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296

Canva

#20. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394

- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018



National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521

Pixabay

#19. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 397

- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#16 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017



National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980

Pixabay

#18. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 403

- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#7 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019



National

- Rank: #19

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997

PxHere

#17. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 410

- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#3 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019



National

- Rank: #43

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#16. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433

- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012



National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#15. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 436

- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#13 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016



National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307

Canva

#14. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 449

- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#9 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013



National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808

marina shin // Shutterstock

#13. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 456

- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.1%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010



National

- Rank: #15

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#12. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 465

- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2011



National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 469

- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#27 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012



National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857

Pixabay

#10. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482

- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#13 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011



National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600

noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#9. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 499

- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#2 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017



National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453

PxHere

#8. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 523

- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#9 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.9%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010



National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833

Pixabay

#7. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547

- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#11 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012



National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876

Unsplash

#6. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 602

- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#7 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010



National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600

Canva

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 619

- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#11 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.5%

- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012



National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741

Canva

#4. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 620

- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#1 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.8%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896

2p2play // Shutterstock

#3. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621

- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#6 most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018



National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226

Unsplash

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 650

- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#3 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: +36.6%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018



National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#1. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".



Rhode Island

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 660

- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#16 (tie) most common)

- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%

- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014



National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591