Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island
Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island
William Shakespeare's famous female protagonist once asked, "What's in a name?" The answer? Honestly, quite a bit. Though the young lovestruck Juliet presents her soliloquy in the interest of proving quite the opposite—that a name means nothing, and her affection for Romeo should not be hindered by feuding family names—the truth about the weight carried by a name is quite contrary to her point.
The reality is that names tell stories. They tell stories about those who give them to us, and they come to tell stories about us as we carry them through our lives. They tell stories about cultural trends and current events that inform them or about the long-standing traditions that serve to carry them on from generation to generation. Names are like mirrors that reflect where we've come from, who we are, what connects us, and where we're going.
This is a time when finding unique baby names seems to be a high priority. Yet a look at baby name trends over the past decade shows that even as we grasp for the unconventional, there's still a fair share of names that reign supreme when it comes to baby name selection.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
#50. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2017
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,815
#49. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243
- Number of babies in 2019: 8 (#136 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -74.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2013
National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62,250
#48. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251
- Number of babies in 2019: 15 (#77 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2011
National
- Rank: #76
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50,999
#47. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 252
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #34 in 2015
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,187
#46. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 253
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2010
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,658
#45. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 255
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -4.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2018
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74,682
#44. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 259
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +20.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2013
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94,338
#43. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 275
- Number of babies in 2019: 29 (#25 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2019
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92,441
#42. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276
- Number of babies in 2019: 14 (#83 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -65.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #28 in 2010
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83,934
#41. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288
- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2016
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,102
#40. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2015
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116,382
#39. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 289
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2017
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,530
#38. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69,846
#37. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves”.
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 293
- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,183
#36. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 302
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2011
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,619
#35. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning "brave".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 306
- Number of babies in 2019: 19 (#60 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2012
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,848
#34. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 306
- Number of babies in 2019: 18 (#65 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -56.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87,848
#33. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 316
- Number of babies in 2019: 48 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +182.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97,962
#32. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 318
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,951
#31. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 321
- Number of babies in 2019: 17 (#69 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #20 in 2012
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104,818
#30. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 338
- Number of babies in 2019: 20 (#52 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101,885
#29. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 344
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2011
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107,854
#28. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2011
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 96,183
#27. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349
- Number of babies in 2019: 21 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,850
#26. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 351
- Number of babies in 2019: 36 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +16.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136,649
#25. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 34 (#18 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2010
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66,066
#24. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 23 (#43 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -58.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 129,374
#23. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360
- Number of babies in 2019: 22 (#46 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133,595
#22. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 381
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,569
#21. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 384
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#20 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2012
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105,296
#20. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,521
#19. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 397
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2017
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90,980
#18. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 403
- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #7 in 2019
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,997
#17. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 410
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#3 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79,350
#16. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433
- Number of babies in 2019: 30 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2012
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111,883
#15. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 436
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2016
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139,307
#14. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 449
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -16.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2013
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124,808
#13. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 456
- Number of babies in 2019: 24 (#39 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -67.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2010
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125,780
#12. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 465
- Number of babies in 2019: 27 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2011
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115,341
#11. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 469
- Number of babies in 2019: 28 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -50.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148,857
#10. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482
- Number of babies in 2019: 37 (#13 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 159,600
#9. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 499
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +72.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2017
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,453
#8. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 523
- Number of babies in 2019: 40 (#9 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -45.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2010
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141,833
#7. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2012
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162,876
#6. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 602
- Number of babies in 2019: 45 (#7 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126,600
#5. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 619
- Number of babies in 2019: 38 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144,741
#4. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 620
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +30.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182,896
#3. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621
- Number of babies in 2019: 46 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134,226
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 650
- Number of babies in 2019: 56 (#3 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +36.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 173,636
#1. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Rhode Island
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 660
- Number of babies in 2019: 35 (#16 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -41.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2014
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157,591
